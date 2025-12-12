Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Senate panel orders recovery of Rs251 million from Punjab over misuse of Italian grant for Multan heritage area

Rs430 million from the same funding stream diverted to Benazir Nashonuma Programme; Committee directs remaining Italian-funded grant to be spent on historic core only

By Monitoring Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, has directed the recovery of Rs251 million from the Punjab government after finding that funds from an international grant meant for Multan’s historic quarter were used for purposes outside the approved scope.

According to a news report, officials from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) told the Senate committee that the funds were part of an Italian loan provided on the condition that the money be used strictly for public welfare projects. The allocation was approved for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s ancient core.

The committee was informed that the Punjab government had utilised Rs251 million from the grant for other purposes, despite the Italian government earmarking the funds specifically for heritage, historical, and cultural preservation.

Members were also told that an additional Rs430 million from the same funding stream had been diverted to the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The panel expressed concern that none of the allocated funds had been spent on the sites identified in the original planning documents. After deliberations, the committee decided that the remaining Rs423 million must be utilised solely for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s historic core, in line with the objectives outlined in the approved PC-I.

Previous article
World Bank board clears $400 million project for water, hygiene services in Punjab
Next article
Pakistan Customs revises valuation of imported meat and bone meal from South America
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.