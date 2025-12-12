Senate panel orders recovery of Rs251 million from Punjab over misuse of Italian grant for Multan heritage area

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, has directed the recovery of Rs251 million from the Punjab government after finding that funds from an international grant meant for Multan’s historic quarter were used for purposes outside the approved scope.

According to a news report, officials from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) told the Senate committee that the funds were part of an Italian loan provided on the condition that the money be used strictly for public welfare projects. The allocation was approved for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s ancient core.

The committee was informed that the Punjab government had utilised Rs251 million from the grant for other purposes, despite the Italian government earmarking the funds specifically for heritage, historical, and cultural preservation.

Members were also told that an additional Rs430 million from the same funding stream had been diverted to the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The panel expressed concern that none of the allocated funds had been spent on the sites identified in the original planning documents. After deliberations, the committee decided that the remaining Rs423 million must be utilised solely for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s historic core, in line with the objectives outlined in the approved PC-I.