Iran detains 18 crew members of foreign tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

Authorities say those held include the tanker’s captain, while Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reports the crew comprises nationals from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

By Reuters

Iranian authorities detained 18 crew members of a foreign tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, which they said was carrying 6 million litres of smuggled fuel, Iranian media reported on Saturday, citing the Hormozgan province judiciary.

It said those detained under the ongoing investigation include the captain of the tanker. The semi-official news agency Fars said the crew were from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The authorities said the tanker had committed multiple violations, including “ignoring stop orders, attempting to flee, (and) lacking navigation and cargo documentation”.

Iran, which has some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

