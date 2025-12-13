Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Customs seizes gold, silver and smuggled goods worth over Rs806 million

Customs seized 234.133 tolas (2.73kg) of gold and 30,785 tolas (359kg) of silver at international airports during July–November

Pakistan Customs has seized gold, silver and other smuggled goods with a combined value exceeding Rs806 million during enforcement actions carried out in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

According to official figures, Pakistan Customs intercepted 234.133 tolas, or around 2.73 kilograms, of gold and 30,785 tolas, or about 359 kilograms, of silver at international airports across the country during July–November FY2025-26. The seized gold has been valued at Rs100.67 million, while the silver is estimated at Rs205.67 million, taking the total value of precious metals to more than Rs306 million.

Customs officials noted a marked increase in attempts to smuggle silver, which remains subject to strict import controls by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Commerce. Market assessments indicate that silver prices have more than doubled over the past ten months, outpacing gold in percentage terms and increasing incentives for illicit inflows.

In a separate operation, Customs Enforcement Quetta recovered smuggled goods worth approximately Rs500 million during multiple raids on warehouses in and around Quetta city. 

The confiscated items included betel nuts, cigarettes, Chinese salt, Indian medicines, skimmed milk powder, spare parts and misdeclared dates, all imported in violation of customs regulations.

The Quetta raids were conducted following intelligence received by the Collector of Customs Enforcement, with teams operating in coordination with other law enforcement agencies as part of an intensified anti-smuggling drive. All seized consignments have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969 have been initiated against those involved.

The Federal Board of Revenue said it remains committed to curbing smuggling, dismantling illegal supply chains and protecting the national economy through sustained enforcement actions.

