Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Uzbekistan aim to expand PTA, target $2bn trade in two years

Product list expansion, customs harmonisation discussed in Tashkent talks

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to accelerate work on expanding their Preferential Trade Agreement and set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion within the next two years following talks held in Tashkent.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the discussions took place between Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Ihsaan Afzal and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Shohrukh Gulamov. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation in line with the leadership’s shared vision.

The talks focused on fast-tracking the expansion of the existing PTA. Gulamov said both countries were finalising a significantly broadened list of products and that a formal understanding on the upgraded agreement was expected soon.

Afzal stressed the need to standardise trade documentation, harmonise customs procedures and inspection protocols, and improve digital connectivity to reduce delays and increase predictability for businesses. He also highlighted the importance of real-time cross-border data sharing to facilitate smoother trade flows.

The Uzbek side assured full cooperation and confirmed that technical teams were working to operationalise an Electronic Data Interchange system between the relevant authorities of both countries.

Uzbekistan identified textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, and surgical instruments as priority sectors for joint ventures and technology transfer.

The statement said Afzal thanked the Uzbek authorities for their hospitality and reiterated Pakistan’s intention to further deepen economic ties with Uzbekistan.

Previous article
Punjab moves to set up provincial electric power regulatory authority by end of FY26
Next article
Punjab launches first digital civil registration app for births, marriages
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.