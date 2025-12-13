Sign inSubscribe
Punjab launches first digital civil registration app for births, marriages

CRMS linked with NADRA allows online registration, auto Form-B issuance

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first digital civil registration application, enabling online registration of births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

The Civil Registration Management System app, developed by the Punjab Local Government Department in collaboration with NADRA, was inaugurated by Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique at a ceremony attended by senior provincial and NADRA officials.

Officials said the system is integrated with NADRA’s database, allowing automatic updates and, for the first time, automatic issuance of a Form-B number upon e-registration.

They added that the launch forms part of the provincial government’s Digital Punjab initiative being implemented under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

