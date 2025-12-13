SBP injects over Rs10.48 trillion via open market operations to ease liquidity

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs10,484.85 billion into the financial system through reverse repo purchases and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based open market operations to manage liquidity conditions.

The central bank carried out reverse repo purchase injections for 7-day and 14-day tenors on December 12, 2025, injecting Rs10,270.15 billion against 23 bids. In addition, Rs214.7 billion was provided through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs.

For the 7-day reverse repo operation, the SBP received 19 bids amounting to Rs10,129.5 billion, with offered rates ranging from 11.01% to 11.07%. The central bank accepted the full amount at a rate of 11.01%.

The 14-day reverse repo operation attracted four bids totaling Rs140.65 billion, with offered rates between 11.02% and 11.08%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at 11.02%.

Separately, the SBP conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs for 7-day and 14-day tenors. For the 7-day tenor, four bids offering Rs265.7 billion were received at rates between 11.01% and 11.06%, of which Rs189.7 billion was accepted against three bids at 11.05%.

For the 14-day Shariah-compliant operation, the central bank received one bid of Rs25 billion at a rate of 11.06% and accepted the full amount at the offered rate.