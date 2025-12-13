Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SBP injects over Rs10.48 trillion via open market operations to ease liquidity

Rs10.27 trillion injected through conventional reverse repo, while Rs214.7 billion via Shariah-compliant Mudarabah OMO  

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs10,484.85 billion into the financial system through reverse repo purchases and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based open market operations to manage liquidity conditions.

The central bank carried out reverse repo purchase injections for 7-day and 14-day tenors on December 12, 2025, injecting Rs10,270.15 billion against 23 bids. In addition, Rs214.7 billion was provided through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs.

For the 7-day reverse repo operation, the SBP received 19 bids amounting to Rs10,129.5 billion, with offered rates ranging from 11.01% to 11.07%. The central bank accepted the full amount at a rate of 11.01%.

The 14-day reverse repo operation attracted four bids totaling Rs140.65 billion, with offered rates between 11.02% and 11.08%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at 11.02%.

Separately, the SBP conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs for 7-day and 14-day tenors. For the 7-day tenor, four bids offering Rs265.7 billion were received at rates between 11.01% and 11.06%, of which Rs189.7 billion was accepted against three bids at 11.05%.

For the 14-day Shariah-compliant operation, the central bank received one bid of Rs25 billion at a rate of 11.06% and accepted the full amount at the offered rate.

News Desk
News Desk

