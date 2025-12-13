Senate panel approves railways bill to allow track access for private operators

The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Friday unanimously approved the draft Transfer of Railways Amendment Bill, 2025, aimed at attracting private and provincial investment by allowing track access on the Pakistan Railways network.

Briefing the committee, Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the proposed amendments would improve logistics for large projects, including the Reko Diq mining project, and help enhance freight movement.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, was informed that provincial governments have also shown interest in investing in Pakistan Railways and that the amendments would enable their participation in railway infrastructure development.

Under the bill, private operators would be allowed track access to run their own locomotives and rolling stock on the national network. Officials said the move is intended to improve efficiency, encourage competition, increase revenue, strengthen safety planning and attract investment in both freight and passenger services.

During the discussion, Senator Rubina Khalid raised concerns over the proposed composition of the railway board, noting the absence of the federal railways minister. The committee chairman directed that the minister be included on the board to ensure oversight and accountability.

The committee also suggested measures to improve Pakistan Railways’ operations, advising the ministry to engage chambers of commerce to attract investment and expand public-private partnerships.

The chairman further directed that ongoing upgrades, such as installation of LED lighting at major stations, be extended to smaller stations, and called for enhanced public awareness on safety near railway tracks.

Concerns were also raised about the potential impact of the amendments on serving employees. The committee urged the minister to protect the interests of existing staff.

The chairman instructed the ministry to present a detailed briefing at the next meeting on outsourcing, new hiring plans, manpower requirements, budget implications and revenue trends before and after outsourcing.