Tax authorities seize illegal cigarette factory in Abbottabad, confiscate machinery

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad has seized a fully operational illegal cigarette manufacturing facility as part of an intensified crackdown on illicit tobacco production, state-run news agency APP reported.

The enforcement team recovered high-capacity MK-8 cigarette-making machines along with packing, stamping and bundle-making equipment. Large quantities of tow, filters, paper, packaging material and non-duty-paid cigarettes were also found at the site. Officials said the facility was operating inside the hujra of a politically influential individual.

All machinery and illicit products were taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated under the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

The action comes a day after RTO Abbottabad intercepted 3,000 bales of raw tobacco in a separate intelligence-based operation, pointing to a coordinated effort to curb illegal manufacturing and smuggling in the region.

During the raid, officials also recovered packaging materials bearing the name of Falcon Tobacco, a firm already under investigation in a separate case being pursued by RTO Peshawar. Authorities said the presence of these materials suggests linkages within a wider illegal manufacturing and distribution network.

The MK-8 machines, known for high-speed cigarette production, were found running alongside auxiliary systems used for packing and branding, indicating the scale of the operation.

The Federal Board of Revenue said it would continue enforcement actions to curb the illicit tobacco trade, protect revenue and ensure compliance across the sector.