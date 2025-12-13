Transporters criticise Punjab govt as wheel-jam strike enters sixth day

Traders and transporters on Friday criticised the Punjab government’s handling of business regulations as a nationwide wheel-jam strike entered its sixth day, disrupting supply chains and exports.

Only two transporter groups announced an end to their participation in the strike after meetings with Lahore police, while major national transport associations rejected the move and said the protest would continue until demands were met, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Secretary General Azizullah Goheer said imported consignments remained stuck at Karachi Port and export shipments had been lying at factories for six days, causing missed vessels and financial losses. He said the disruptions were affecting exporters’ credibility with international buyers.

Traders and goods transporters held a joint press conference to oppose what they described as actions that have halted business activity, including enforcement of amended motor vehicle rules that allow field officers to impose heavy fines and lodge FIRs against transporters.

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan General Secretary Naeem Mir said wholesale markets in Lahore were unable to dispatch goods to other cities and claimed business activity had slowed across Punjab and other provinces due to the transport shutdown. He urged the chief minister to engage directly with the business community.

He also alleged that transporters were assured dialogue, but commitments were not honoured, adding that frequent inspections by multiple departments had already strained businesses.

Meanwhile, the Mazda Goods Transport Association and the Punjab Goods Transport Alliance said they were ending their strike after assurances from Lahore police to resolve issues and planned meetings with senior provincial officials.

However, All Pakistan Truck Trailer Owners Association chief Lala Yasir Naseer said the strike would continue nationwide, adding that only two groups had withdrawn and that broader demands remained unresolved.

Transporters of Goods Association Chairman Tariq Gujjar said goods transport had halted across the country and claimed operations at all three Karachi ports were affected. He said trucks and trailers had been impounded in Punjab and similar enforcement actions were under way in Sindh, adding that adequate parking facilities at ports were among the transporters’ demands.

National-level transport associations said the strike would continue until disputed provisions of the motor vehicle rules were suspended and enforcement actions eased.