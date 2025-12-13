Weekly inflation at 3.9% as weekly prices edge down

Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Index (SPI) rose 3.90% year-on-year for the week ended December 11, 2025, despite a marginal week-on-week decline of 0.03%, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The combined SPI, based on 2015-16=100 and covering 51 essential items across 50 markets in 17 cities, stood at 335.73 points compared with 335.84 points in the previous week.

On a weekly basis, prices of 12 items increased, 10 declined, while 29 items remained unchanged. Major decreases were recorded in tomatoes, sugar, onions and potatoes. In contrast, prices of chicken, wheat flour and eggs increased during the week. Cooking oil, vegetable ghee, tea prepared and powdered milk also posted slight increases.

On a year-on-year basis, the increase in SPI was driven mainly by higher prices of sugar, gas charges for the first quarter, wheat flour and gur. Increases were also recorded in beef, firewood and diesel. These were partially offset by sharp year-on-year declines in potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, onions and pulse gram.

The data showed variation across income groups. The lowest consumption quintile recorded a 0.26% week-on-week decline and a 3.01% year-on-year increase, while the highest quintile saw a 0.02% weekly increase and a 3.47% rise compared with the same period last year. The middle-income group posted the highest year-on-year increase at 4.08%.

According to PBS figures, SPI inflation has moderated slightly compared with early December levels, when the year-on-year increase stood at 4.00%, and has remained lower than levels recorded in October.