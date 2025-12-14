Twin-engine aircraft lands at Lahore Muridke aerodrome, marking major operational milestone

The General Aviation Aerodrome near Muridke achieved a major operational milestone on Saturday with the successful landing of a twin-engine aircraft, following the earlier arrival of a single-engine plane.

The landing demonstrated the aerodrome’s technical readiness, precision, and robust operational framework, with airside operations coordinated in line with modern aviation standards.

A Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson said PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed boarded the flight, underscoring institutional confidence in the facility’s safety and operational capability.

The spokesperson described the milestone as a significant step for Pakistan’s general aviation sector, highlighting PAA’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure, expand regional aviation capacity, and promote excellence in national aviation development.

The aerodrome was completed in just two and a half years despite heavy monsoon conditions, at a cost of slightly over 2 billion rupees, reflecting efficient planning and execution under challenging circumstances.