A quarter billion Pakistanis: a bigger demographic dividend

The government did not make a formal announcement of this, but based on trends in our population growth, in the calendar year 2025, the population of Pakistan has very likely crossed 250 million. A quarter billion human beings are citizens of our republic. This is a milestone worth marking in its own right because scale has a logic of its own. While we are still a poor country on a per capita basis, adding more human beings has effects worth understanding in full.

Predictably, a section of the press and commentariat has viewed the population as something of a millstone, and there appears to have been some recently produced think tanks reports pointing to all the ways Pakistan’s population is a problem.

That view is mistaken, and based on a very static and backward looking examination of Pakistan’s demographic data. If one examines not just where Pakistan is, or has been, but tries to project out where the country is going, a very, very different picture emerges.

In this story, we will attempt something slightly ambitious: using differential calculus concepts to explain why Pakistan’s population is no longer a problem. We will then place Pakistan’s current position in a wider global context as one of the handful of large countries in the world – and the only large country outside sub-Saharan Africa – that is not on track to experience population collapse within this century.

This, then, has implications for the government of Pakistan’s policies on population welfare. Specifically, the government needs to stop spending money on encouraging contraception.

Where Pakistan stands right now

Before diving into all of that, let us take stock of where Pakistan currently stands and where it has been over the course of its existence. The country has very likely crossed 250 million in total population this year, and there is a chance that it may even has crossed that level some time last year.

About 6.9 million babies will be born in Pakistan this year, and approximately 1.6 million people will die, which means the natural increase in population is about 5.3 million people. The average Pakistani woman is expected to have about 3.2 children over the course of her lifetime.

These data points are what seem to be causing some alarm in the English-language press in the country, and some publications outside of it. This growth rate in the population is deemed to be “unsustainable” and seen as a continuation of the kind of problems you may have studied about in your Pakistan Studies textbook in school, no matter how long ago you were in school.

The evolution of one single data point may illustrate why this is not true. For the first 50 years of the country’s existence, Pakistan’s working age population ratio – the proportion of the population that is of prime working age between 25 and 64 – was either stagnant or actually falling, meaning every worker had either the same (high) number of mouths to feed, or even more.

Since 1997, the working age population ratio has been rising every single year and is currently a full six percentage points higher than it was in 1997.

This is a very important point to understand. The characteristics of Pakistan’s population increase for the first 50 years and in the subsequent 28 years is very different. In the first 50 years, the number of children was rising faster than the number of adults entering the workforce to earn the money to feed them. In the 28 years since then, the number of adults who can earn a living has been rising faster than the number of children being born in the country.

This is the statement of fact that needs to be repeated in several ways: yes, Pakistan’s population is growing, but it is doing so by adding more workers than dependents, and so it is increasing its earning capacity faster than it is increasing its dependent population.

And as we have previously reported in our stories on Pakistani education and the Pakistani workforce, the country’s workforce is becoming literate enough (youth literacy close to 90% in most urban areas) to be sufficient for at least the first phase of industrialization, and the Pakistani economy is increasingly creating a larger number of more stable, salaried jobs than at any point in his history (45% of all new jobs created over the past 15 years have been fixed monthly salary jobs).

So the marginal increase in population is from a Pakistani who is entering the workforce, more likely to be literate than not, and increasingly likely to have a stable salaried job. This is the demographic dividend phase of our population growth, which means this is the time when population growth adds to economic growth and does not cause a drag on it.

To look simply at the headline growth numbers and start talking about “the problem with population growth” like it is still the 1990s is incomplete analysis at best.

Demographics move slowly, then suddenly

The most important fact to understand about demographic change is that it can move very slowly for centuries, and then very suddenly move in one direction. And as we have recently seen from most of the world, populations that have been increasing for centuries can start declining very rapidly.

The second most important fact to understand about demographic change is that because it is slow-moving, it is also possible to make very accurate projections for several decades out. It is possible to reasonably estimate how many working age people the economy will have 30 years from now by looking at how many babies were born this year, and then making adjustments for mortality.

And the third critical fact to understand is the demographic habits – that is, the decisions people make about family size – can take at least a generation to change.

All of this is a long way of saying it is now time to talk about differential calculus, because that is the mathematical tool we use to understand rates of change, which in turn will help us see how patterns are shifting, and perhaps allow us to predict what will happen to the country’s demographics over the course of this century.

The simplest measure of change in population is its annual growth rate. But that only tells you what is happening this year. To understand it at a deeper level, one needs to understand the total fertility rate (TFR), which is a measure of the average number of children an adult woman will have in her lifetime, given the rate at which children are being born in the country in a given year.

What we want to do is go one step further, and examine not just how TFR has changed over the past few decades, but also examine the rates at which it has changed (dy / dx) as well as the rate at which the rates of TFR have changed (d2y / dx2). We shall put this as plainly as possible.

Let us start with the current rate, which we at Profit calculate at around 3.16 children per woman. Our measure is the average TFR for Pakistan measured by three separate entities: the United Nations, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, and the Swedish research foundation Gapminder.

Now let us take a look at how this number has changed over time. Prior to the 1970s, this number hovered around 6.7 children per woman for much of the past century. It was not until 1992 that it went below 6.0 children per woman for the very first time.

From that point, the pace of change was somewhat rapid, going down from 6 to 5 children per woman by 1999, just 7 years to change the average by one full child. The next drop was somewhat longer. TFR dropped to 4 children per woman in 2011, so taking about 12 years to go down by one more child.

This next drop is taking somewhat longer still and expected to happen sometime in 2028, or about 17 more years to go down one more child.

In other words, we made a very rapid climb down from 6 to 5 and 5 to 4, and are currently in the process of making a slightly slower, but still steady climb down to 3 children per woman. This suggests that Pakistani households are converging on what they consider to be a manageable family size, which is between 2 and 3 children per household. By no stretch of the imagination is that too many children.

Stop telling people to have fewer children

In short, if you look at how people are making decisions right now, and have in the past few years, the average Pakistani family is no longer having too many children. But this is a fact that you would not be able to guess simply by looking at the population growth rate, or even the static TFR number. The TFR in Pakistan is changing, and declining at steady pace. And thankfully for our country, it appears to be headed towards a manageable number: not too high, and hopefully not too low either.

But also consider the fact that it took a long time to get people to start changing their habits. This is best understood by examining why people had 6 or 7 children on average to begin with, a picture that emerges once you understand the historical link between fertility and infant mortality.

We gathered data on infant mortality in what is now Pakistan from the year 1800 through the present day to the year 2100 (yes, 300 years of data). For most of that time, the probability of a child dying before turning five years old was greater than 50%.

People in the 1930s through the 1980s did not have 6 children because that is how many they wanted. They had 6 children because they were taught that is how many you have by people who used to have 6 children because they knew that, in their day, only about 3 would survive.

Indeed, infant mortality was higher than 50% in the region that is now Pakistan until 1927, and did not go below 30% until 1956. My father’s generation, in other words, could expect one out of every three siblings to be dead before the age of 5, and were operating under cultural assumptions formed even earlier, when every second sibling would not live beyond their fifth birthday. The infant mortality rate did not go below 10% until 2006 and is still above 6% today. In developed countries, it is usually well below 1%.

We now know that it takes about 2-3 generations for data about family sizes to take effect among a population. Now that this information has trickled through – that you do not need to have so many children because nearly all of them will survive – people in Pakistan are choosing to have fewer children.

Now, take the above set of facts about how long it takes people to change their habits about fertility, and layer on top of it the understanding that they are currently in the process of already lowering their family size preferences down toward what will hopefully be a stable point between 2 and 3 children.

Do you think the government needs to continue encouraging people to have fewer children, or has the message been received?

We think it is clear that the message has been received by the population. You could argue that there is no harm in the government continuing to provide education and resources to people towards this outcome that has been a success in getting people to reduce their total family sizes. But that is where it is helpful to understand the global context of population dynamics, specifically the coming population collapse in large parts of the world.

The island of normal life in a sea of aging and death

Here is a statistics we suspect most Pakistanis do not know: in 2022, the total number of children born in Pakistan (6.8 million) was greater than the total number of children born in all of Europe (6.5 million), the first year Pakistan had more children than the entire continent of Europe.

Pakistanis are not having too many children. Europeans are having too few.

This is a concept that is very difficult to understand for most Pakistanis. Most of you reading this in Pakistan have grown up with siblings, and probably had very regular contact with your first cousins, including probably having lived at least part of your childhood in the same house as them. You can probably name most, if not all, of your second cousins. The total number of siblings, cousins, and second cousins is probably close to 100 or exceeding it for most of you.

For most people, all of their first cousins are descended from four people, and all of their second cousins are descended from eight people. So, if the total number of siblings, first and second cousins combined is 100 (very common in most Pakistani families today), those 8 people have 100 great grandchildren. Keep that number in mind.

At the current birthrate in South Korea, 100 South Koreans today will have a total of 6 great-grandchildren between all of them combined.

The exact reverse of the way Pakistanis live today.

Nearly the whole world – including large countries like India and China – have too few children to replace the current generation of young people when they grow old, which means these societies will continue to just get older and older for the foreseeable future.

The only large country (more than 50 million people) outside sub-Saharan Africa that is currently not suffering from this terminal lack of children is Pakistan. All other countries are in a belt within sub-Saharan Africa.

We are it.

We are the only people in the world who continue to have children at historically normal rates, and have families that consist of siblings, first cousins, and second cousins, and have large family gatherings where we have a next generation to pass down our traditions and way of life to.

The rest of the world is slowly committing suicide. It is all fun and games at first (and that is the stage India is at right now). The young people start growing up and entering the workforce and earning money have few, or zero, children to spend it on, so they save, and spend on luxurious lives that push up the standard of living, and within a generation, you see a city that was barely more than a village turn into the kind of magnificent metropolis that is Shanghai and Shenzhen (and soon will be Mumbai and Bengaluru). Publications like The Economist start doing cover stories about you (China in the 1990s, India in the 2000s, Poland today).

But then, as there are fewer young people, you start noticing some things. Fewer applicants for entry level jobs, and the people who do take those jobs are not as eager to learn and get ahead (because they know they have less competition). Fairly soon, this starts translating into fewer new customers and slower growth for any industry that does not cater to the elderly. (Hospitals and healthcare usually start booming around this time.) This is the part of the cycle China is at right now.

Then you become Japan or South Korea. The youth start to vanish to the point where society literally forgets what it is like to have children around. The few people who do have children go around apologizing to their neighbours for the noise their children make, the kind of happy sounds that are normal on Pakistani streets.

All of society is waiting to die. Nobody has children or grandchildren in whose future they feel invested.

It is a dark, depressing, and often lonely wait for death, except that it takes place at a society-wide scale, so it is not interspersed with other people starting off lives and getting married and giving birth or sending their children off to school. There are towns in South Korea where the last birth was recorded in 1988.

If we keep encouraging people to have fewer children, that could be us.

Let the natural balance arrive

For reasons we do not fully understand yet, Pakistanis have not yet seemed to follow other countries – including our neighbours India and Iran – down that depressing road yet. As we get closer to the point of 2.1 children per woman – the replacement rate TFR – we seem to be slowing down our descent, and may even stabilize above that point, which would be a very happy outcome.

Why would we want to risk overshooting that balanced point and arrive at the nightmare that many countries on our continent are facing?

Pakistani families are already deciding to have two, three, or four children, on average. Those are reasonable numbers. Let them have those families. There is no longer a need for the government to encourage more contraception, or to keep harping about having fewer children.

These policies were conceived at a time when it was not considered possible that the world might start running out of children, and too many children was the norm, so the message was never modulated to encourage people to have manageable family sizes. In most other countries in the world – including large Muslim majority countries like Iran, Indonesia, and Bangladesh – this messaging has resulted in a slowdown in childbearing that has overshot the goal of stable population size.

We should learn from the mistakes of those countries, and avoid the same fate. The Population Welfare Department in each provincial government, which tends to be focused on contraception, needs to be redirected towards lowering the still-too-high maternal and infant mortality rates.

On contraception, the government should declare “mission accomplished” and move on.

As for the population growth projections, the next time someone tells you that Pakistan’s population will exceed 500 million by the year 2100, we hope you will no longer look at that as something to be concerned about, and perhaps even something to celebrate.

Then smile, and go hug your children, nephews, and nieces. Because you will still have them, and too many people in the rest of the world do not.