Amoxil recall hits GSK Pakistan revenue in otherwise strong year

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd (PSX: GLAXO) has just delivered one of those “two-truths” sets of numbers that investors in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector are rapidly getting used to: a sharp improvement in profitability metrics, alongside signs that demand is not keeping pace with the industry’s new pricing reality.

On the surface, the year looks like a breakout. Chase Securities’ briefing note highlights earnings per share (EPS) of Rs20.52 for CY24, compared to Rs1.68 in CY23 – a leap that speaks to both the operating leverage in the business and the impact of the industry’s shift in pricing power. The same note points to a still-resilient performance in the latest reported quarter: 3QCY25 EPS of Rs6.40, up from Rs6.05 a year earlier.

But revenue is telling a more complicated story – particularly in the most recent period. The company’s net sales in 3QCY25 are shown at Rs14.2 billion, down 4% year-on-year. In the same quarter, gross profit rose 29% and gross margin widened dramatically to 37% (from 27%), aided by a 16% decline in cost of sales. Put differently: pricing and product mix are now doing the heavy lifting, even when volumes and revenue wobble.

Management’s explanation for the weaker revenue trend converges on two intertwined issues.

The first is volume compression in legacy blockbusters, as customers and prescribers respond to price increases. Management notes volume declines of 15% for Augmentin and 24% for Amoxil, with management attributing this to price elasticity after necessary price hikes. Pakistan’s drug market has always had pockets of intense brand loyalty – especially in antibiotics – yet even strong brands eventually hit a demand wall when purchasing power is squeezed and cheaper substitutes are plentiful.

The second, more acute factor is the voluntary recall of Amoxil, one of the company’s major antibiotic brands. The recall was initiated due to a packaging issue, while management stressed that product quality was not compromised and framed the recall as an expression of “ethical standards”. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) own recall alert, published in August 2025, described the issue as a complaint related to the induction seal for Amoxil Suspension and Amoxil Forte Suspension – exactly the kind of defect that can force a swift, expensive response, even when the active ingredient itself is not the problem.

The financial implications of a recall are rarely confined to the recalled product alone. For a business like GSK Pakistan – where distribution relationships, pharmacy confidence, and prescriber perception matter – any disruption in supply can create an opening for competitors, particularly in crowded categories like antibiotics. Even if the company restores supply quickly, the “gap quarter” often shows up as lost market share that takes time (and promotional spending) to claw back.

And yet, the other half of the results story is unambiguously positive: gross margin expansion. The margin step-change is directly tied to price adjustments following deregulation. GSK Pakistan commands roughly 6% market share by value. That line is important: it places GSK Pakistan among the companies best-positioned to benefit from a more flexible pricing regime – large enough to push price, but also diversified enough to manage the political and reputational heat that higher medicine prices can attract.

The most revealing management commentary is not about the recall itself, but about what it suggests regarding demand behaviour.

For years, Pakistan’s regulated pricing environment created a peculiar stability: many branded medicines stayed “affordable” on paper, even as currency depreciation and input inflation eroded manufacturer economics. When shortages hit, patients and doctors often substituted within the same brand family or relied on whatever was available. Deregulation has begun to unwind that system. When prices move sharply, consumers become more price-sensitive; pharmacies may shift their recommendations; and physicians may lean more heavily on generics and alternatives – especially in therapeutic areas where multiple equivalents exist.

That is essentially what GSK Pakistan is now describing for its older brands: volume declines in Augmentin and Amoxil are being attributed to price elasticity. This is not a unique problem for GSK; it is a sector-wide dynamic. But it is especially salient for multinationals, whose pricing decisions must balance local realities against global compliance and brand equity considerations.

The more forward-looking part of management’s message is about the pipeline – and it reflects the post-Haleon shape of the group. Analysts at Chase Securities, an investment bank, believe that future growth is expected to come from a more focused launch strategy aligned with GSK’s global footprint and R&D strengths, naming adult vaccines, oncology assets, and specialty therapies such as respiratory treatments as key areas of emphasis. This is consistent with how global GSK has been repositioning itself: less consumer-health, more “biopharma” with defensible science and higher-value portfolios.

Two operational comments in the briefing also hint at how the Pakistan business is being rebalanced.

Toll manufacturing continues, but has been scaled down for Haleon, with new partners brought in to rebalance the portfolio. That is a local echo of the global separation: consumer-health volumes that once ran through shared infrastructure are being untangled, forcing the Pakistan operation to either replace that utilisation or lean more heavily into its own ethical/specialty mix.

On inputs, management describes API sourcing as diversified across Europe, China, and India, with reliance on India reduced compared to the past, and with a strong emphasis on quality and testing. In a period where supply-chain risk has become a board-level issue for Pakistani manufacturers – whether due to FX volatility, shipping costs, or geopolitical shocks – this kind of diversification is both a resilience play and a quality assurance story.

Finally, there is a sustainability footnote that is becoming increasingly common among large manufacturers: the company has installed a 2.2MW solar system at one of its manufacturing sites. It is not likely to move earnings on its own, but it does speak to cost management and ESG signalling – both relevant when energy costs and reliability remain persistent business constraints.

GSK Pakistan is unusual among Pakistan Stock Exchange listings for both its longevity and its multinational governance DNA. The company traces its legacy to Glaxo operations in the country, and GSK Pakistan’s own corporate website notes that GlaxoLaboratories Pakistan Ltd was the first pharmaceutical company listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange in 1951.

Operationally, the footprint is substantial. GSK Pakistan reports employing around 1,700 people, and states that its Global Supply Chain division manufactures over 400 million packs annually across three Karachi sites (including West Wharf, F-268 SITE and Korangi). That scale matters in a market where many local competitors remain single-plant operations and where international quality systems can be a differentiator – particularly for vaccines and higher-spec products.

The business mix has historically leaned on large, familiar brands – especially in antibiotics and consumer-adjacent ethical lines. While detailed product economics vary by year, sell-side disclosures frequently cite brands such as Augmentin and Amoxil among the key antibiotic franchises. The challenge now is that “legacy strength” is no longer enough. In a more flexible pricing regime, companies can fix broken unit economics – but they also risk triggering the very demand response that GSK Pakistan is now observing in its volumes.

GSK’s Pakistan strategy cannot be separated from the parent’s global restructuring over the past few years.

In July 2022, GSK separated its Consumer Healthcare business to form Haleon, an independent listed company. The separation was not a cosmetic change: it altered capital allocation priorities, executive attention, and the “portfolio narrative” the group tells investors. The strategic bet was that a more focused GSK could invest more heavily in its pharmaceutical and vaccines pipeline – while Haleon could pursue consumer health growth without being judged by pharma-style metrics.

The group’s disentanglement from Haleon did not stop at the initial demerger. GSK has since continued to reduce and then exit its stake, completing its sell-down over time as part of its refocus on biopharma. For Pakistan, that matters because the old GSK structure often meant shared services, shared manufacturing utilisation, and brand adjacency between ethical and consumer portfolios. As those ties loosen, local subsidiaries have to re-optimise: what capacity is dedicated to which lines, how distribution is structured, and how new launches are prioritised.

Toll manufacturing has been scaled down for Haleon, and the portfolio is being rebalanced. The implication is that GSK Pakistan is increasingly being run as an “ethical pharma and vaccines” platform – more directly aligned to the parent’s science-led identity – rather than as a hybrid operation with a heavy consumer-health shadow.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry is going through its most consequential commercial reset in years, driven by changes in pricing policy.

In early 2024, the government approved deregulation of medicine prices outside the National Essential Medicines List (NEML) – a move widely interpreted as granting more pricing autonomy for non-essential products, while keeping essential medicines under tighter control. Discussion around the Drug Pricing Policy has also continued through amendments and implementation changes, reflecting the state’s attempt to balance affordability, availability, and industry viability. Crucially, reporting has emphasised that hundreds of essential drugs remain subject to government price controls, even as non-essential pricing becomes more flexible.

The “why” behind deregulation is not hard to understand: when prices are held below sustainable levels amid currency depreciation and input inflation, products disappear, shortages emerge, and quality risks can rise. But the “so what” is what investors care about – and what GSK Pakistan’s results illustrate vividly.

Across the sector, deregulation has helped companies lift gross margins, because price increases can finally catch up to cost inflation. GSK Pakistan’s gross margin improvement – 7% to 25% for CY24, and 27% to 37% in the latest quarter – sits squarely inside that broader margin story. Yet the same environment has introduced a new constraint: demand elasticity. When prices rise quickly, volumes can fall, and brand loyalty is tested. GSK Pakistan’s reported volume declines in Augmentin and Amoxil are a textbook example of that trade-off.

This is also why exports have become such a prominent theme in pharma boardrooms. With healthier margins and more predictable pricing for non-essential lines, companies can justify investment in certifications, capacity upgrades, and export-oriented product strategies. Pakistan’s pharma exports have reportedly grown strongly in FY25, with Business Recorder reporting exports rising to $457 million, a 34% increase year-on-year. Separately, trade bodies and government-linked documents – such as TDAP’s export strategy work – have underscored that scaling exports requires targeted investment and long-term planning, not just opportunistic selling.

GSK Pakistan sits slightly differently in that export narrative: the company is exploring export opportunities, but as a multinational it operates within a different framework, given many global manufacturing sites are already dedicated export hubs. In plain language: local players may chase exports as a central growth engine, while GSK Pakistan may treat exports more selectively – focusing instead on bringing in globally aligned launches, maintaining stringent quality standards, and optimising its Pakistan footprint within GSK’s wider supply chain.

That framing brings the story back to 2025’s defining episode for GLAXO: the Amoxil recall. In a newly deregulated market, where margins can be rebuilt but consumer patience for price hikes is Ltd, execution risk becomes more visible. A packaging defect that triggers a national recall can hit revenues even as profitability rises – because the market does not pause while a multinational fixes its supply chain.

For investors, the question for the next few quarters is whether GSK Pakistan can turn this “otherwise strong year” into a sustainable trajectory: rebuild antibiotic volumes where feasible, diversify growth through specialty launches, and use its scale and compliance culture as a moat – without losing relevance in a market that is rapidly becoming more competitive, more price-sensitive, and more demanding.