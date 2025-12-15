İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Diesel price slashed by Rs14 per Litre, petrol price unchanged

Government offers targeted relief to transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors as diesel price falls by Rs14 per litre, petrol rates remain unchanged

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The federal government on Monday announced a sharp cut in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), reducing it by Rs14 per litre for the next fortnight, while keeping the price of petrol unchanged, offering targeted relief to transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors heavily reliant on diesel.

According to the Petroleum Division, the revised prices have been notified on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and will take effect from December 16, 2025.

Under the new notification, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs265.65 per litre from the previous Rs279.65 per litre. The Rs14 per litre cut is expected to ease cost pressures on goods transportation and farm operations, where diesel is the primary fuel.

In contrast, the price of motor spirit (petrol) has been maintained at Rs263.45 per litre, with no increase or decrease announced for the upcoming fortnight.

The government revises petroleum product prices on a fortnightly basis in line with global oil market trends, exchange rate movements, and fiscal considerations.

