KSE-100 hits record 170,741 as SBP rate cut lifts sentiment

Bullish trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange pushed the benchmark KSE-100 Index to a fresh all-time closing high on Monday, as the market added more than 800 points amid broad-based buying.

The index climbed to an intraday high of 171,001.71 before closing at 170,741.34, up 876.82 points, or 0.52%. Brokerage Topline Securities attributed the rise to sustained investor participation and an improving market outlook, noting that index-heavy stocks including Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Systems Limited, Maple Leaf Cement, National Bank of Pakistan and United Bank Limited jointly contributed around 651 points to the gain.

The rally came as the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee, contrary to market expectations, cut the policy rate by 50 basis points to 10.5% on Monday. The revised rate will take effect from December 16, 2025.

The market had ended the previous week at a record as well, with the KSE-100 closing at 169,864.53 points, posting a week-on-week gain of 1.7% as macro indicators and investor positioning supported buying across sectors.

In the interbank market, the Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar, closing at 280.31, up Re0.01.

Trading volumes rose, with the all-share index volume increasing to 905.68 million shares from 873.03 million in the previous session, while traded value rose to Rs47.72 billion from Rs40.87 billion.

Pak Int. Bulk led volumes with 123.27 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 39.67 million shares and Fast Cables Ltd with 36.33 million shares.

A total of 486 companies were traded during the session, with 239 closing higher, 202 lower and 45 unchanged.