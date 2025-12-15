Motorbike, three-wheeler sales rise nearly 32% in 5MFY26

Sales of motorbikes and three-wheelers in Pakistan increased by 31.88% during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting higher demand across most manufacturers, according to industry data released on Monday.

Figures from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) show that 762,778 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold between July and November of FY2025-26, compared with 578,364 units in the same period last year.

Motorbike sales were driven mainly by higher volumes at leading assemblers. Honda motorcycle sales rose 32.97% to 647,271 units from 486,758 units a year earlier, while Suzuki recorded a 47.39% increase to 14,286 units. United Auto sold 73,291 motorcycles, up 29.99% from 56,379 units, and Road Prince sales increased to 11,641 units from 8,434 units.

In contrast, Yamaha motorbike sales declined sharply, falling 42.87% to 1,223 units from 2,141 units during the same period last year.

Sales of three-wheelers also showed mixed trends. United Auto three-wheeler sales doubled to 643 units from 322 units, while Qingqi sales edged up 4.04% to 4,347 units.

However, Sazgar three-wheeler sales slipped 3.80% to 9,439 units, and Road Prince sales declined to 611 units from 645 units.

Industry observers attribute the overall growth to easing inflationary pressures and improved consumer sentiment, although performance varied significantly across brands and segments.