National Grid Company commissions 500kV Lahore North Grid Station with Rs20.7 billion investment

ADB-financed project adds 3,750 MVA capacity and new transmission lines to strengthen power supply across Lahore and surrounding regions

By News Desk

The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) has commissioned the 500kV Lahore North Grid Station, adding a major component to Punjab’s power transmission network. The project, developed at a cost of Rs20.7 billion, was financed by the Asian Development Bank under its Multi Tranche Financing Facility, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The grid station has a transformation capacity of 3,000 MegaVolt-Ampere (MVA) at the 500/220kV level and 750 MVA at the 220/132kV level. It is supported by 113 kilometres of 500kV and 45 kilometres of 220kV transmission lines, linking key grid stations to form an integrated transmission network.

NGC said the facility will help meet rising electricity demand from domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural consumers across Lahore and adjoining areas. It is also expected to ease the load on existing substations in Lahore, Gujranwala and nearby regions.

The new grid station will facilitate power evacuation from major generation sources, including coal-fired plants developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and support optimal utilisation of the ±660kV Lahore–Matiari HVDC transmission line. The company said improvements in voltage profile and reduced transmission losses would contribute to more stable power supply.

NGC Managing Director Engr Altaf Hussain Malik acknowledged the role of project teams and engineers involved in completing the facility. The project was implemented under the supervision of senior management and project delivery teams based in the northern region.

News Desk
News Desk

