OGRA cuts RLNG prices by up to 5.9% for December 2025

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for December 2025 and the revised prices are effective from December 1, 2025.

According to OGRA, the RLNG transmission price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been fixed at US$10.9186 per MMBtu, while the distribution price stands at US$11.8280 per MMBtu. This reflects a decrease of US$0.5119 (4.48%) in transmission and US$0.5716 (4.61%) in distribution prices compared to November 2025.

For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), OGRA has set the RLNG transmission price at US$9.4741 per MMBtu and the distribution price at US$10.7767 per MMBtu. These prices show a decline of US$0.5911 (5.87%) in transmission and US$0.6753 (5.90%) in distribution from the previous month.

OGRA stated that the reduction in RLNG prices in line with the policy guidelines of the federal government and is mainly due to a decrease in the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price.

The downward revision in prices is expected to provide some relief to RLNG consumers during the month of December.