Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGRA cuts RLNG prices by up to 5.9% for December 2025

Downward revision expected to provide relief to RLNG consumers during the month of December

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for December 2025 and the revised prices are effective from December 1, 2025.

According to OGRA, the RLNG transmission price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been fixed at US$10.9186 per MMBtu, while the distribution price stands at US$11.8280 per MMBtu. This reflects a decrease of US$0.5119 (4.48%) in transmission and US$0.5716 (4.61%) in distribution prices compared to November 2025.

For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), OGRA has set the RLNG transmission price at US$9.4741 per MMBtu and the distribution price at US$10.7767 per MMBtu. These prices show a decline of US$0.5911 (5.87%) in transmission and US$0.6753 (5.90%) in distribution from the previous month.

OGRA stated that the reduction in RLNG prices in line with the policy guidelines of the federal government and is mainly due to a decrease in the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price.

The downward revision in prices is expected to provide some relief to RLNG consumers during the month of December.

Previous article
PSW allows post-clearance payment of Sindh Infrastructure Cess
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales rise nearly 32% in 5MFY26

Total sales reach 762,778 units in July–November 2025, with Honda selling 647,271 motorcycles, United Auto 73,291, Suzuki 14,286, Road Prince 11,641 and Yamaha 1,223; three-wheeler sales include United Auto 643 units, Qingqi 4,347, Sazgar 9,439 and Road Prince 611

National Grid Company commissions 500kV Lahore North Grid Station with Rs20.7 billion investment

Tribunal upholds CCP order in poultry cartel case, orders PPA to deposit Rs25 million fine within 15...

Pakistan Customs, Falcon-i roll out advanced cargo tracking system for transit trade 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.