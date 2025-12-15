Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Customs, Falcon-i roll out advanced cargo tracking system for transit trade 

Customs-integrated platform uses RFID seals, satellite links and IoT to monitor containers in real time across border routes and internal corridors

By Monitoring Desk

Falcon-i has announced the rollout of a technology-driven tracking and security system aimed at monitoring transit trade operations across Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Customs, according to a news report. 

The company said the deployment strengthens trade corridor management by integrating satellite communication, 5G and dual-SIM connectivity, and LoRaWAN technology to enable continuous visibility of cargo moving along border routes and domestic transit corridors.

At the core of the system is a three-state RFID sealing mechanism that records container status as “Open,” “Transit,” or “Closed,” allowing customs authorities to verify movements in real time and reduce the risk of tampering while facilitating faster clearance.

Falcon-i said the solution combines Internet of Things and RFID technologies to streamline customs oversight, with satellite capability ensuring uninterrupted tracking in remote areas where conventional networks are limited.

The platform also introduces automated reporting and digital dashboards, replacing several manual compliance processes. According to the company, faster detection of route deviations and enhanced monitoring are expected to improve transparency and reliability in transit trade operations, supporting more efficient cargo movement across the country.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

