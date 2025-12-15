İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Pakistan, Kuwait pledge to deepen petroleum sector cooperation

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik meets Kuwaiti Oil Minister Al-Roumi to explore new avenues for energy collaboration

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held talks with Kuwait’s Minister of Oil Tariq Sulaiman Al-Roumi on Monday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the petroleum sector and explore new partnership opportunities.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and KUFPEC, as well as Pakistan’s OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak and PSO General Manager (Supplies), focused on reviewing longstanding energy collaboration and identifying areas for enhanced cooperation.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and agreed to maintain close coordination to advance shared objectives in the petroleum sector. Following the discussions, Minister Al-Roumi hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting Pakistani delegation at Waldorf Astoria.

The meeting follows earlier engagements, including Malik’s November 27 meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, where ongoing collaboration and new partnership avenues were discussed. Malik praised the ambassador’s role in strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations, describing him as “a true friend of Pakistan,” and highlighted the relationship’s foundation in mutual respect, trust, and decades of cooperation, particularly in energy and petroleum.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

