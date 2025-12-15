PM welcomes SBP 50bps rate cut, says move to boost SMEs and growth

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to cut the policy rate by 50 basis points, saying it would promote economic activity, lower borrowing costs and support small and medium enterprises.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said the move reflected improving macroeconomic indicators and the success of the government’s economic management.

The prime minister noted that the country had achieved a measure of economic stability after a challenging period, during which both businesses and the public made significant sacrifices. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that economic gains translate into tangible relief for citizens.

He said the rate cut would make credit more accessible and affordable, enabling SMEs to expand operations, create jobs and contribute to national economic growth.

The prime minister also commended Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the finance secretary, and their teams for their efforts in stabilising the economy and putting Pakistan on a growth trajectory.

He reaffirmed that continued coordination between fiscal and monetary policies would remain central to sustaining economic recovery and supporting long-term development.