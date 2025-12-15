Sign inSubscribe
PSW allows post-clearance payment of Sindh Infrastructure Cess

Traders can now pay SIDC after customs clearance, aligning the provincial levy with post-assessment payment of federal duties under the PSW–WeBOC system

By Ghulam Abbas

 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in coordination with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs, has extended the post-payment regime to the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess (SIDC), allowing traders to pay the levy after customs clearance instead of upfront.

The move follows the implementation of post-clearance payment for customs duties and taxes in July 2025, and marks a further shift toward easing procedural and liquidity pressures faced by importers and exporters.

Under the previous arrangement, SIDC had to be paid before assessment, a requirement that often discouraged early filing of Goods Declarations (GDs) and tied up working capital. Officials say the new mechanism is expected to improve filing behavior, reduce clearance delays, and bring SIDC in line with other federal duties and taxes.

With the latest change, all major duties and levies within the WeBOC–PSW system will now follow a unified post-assessment payment process, simplifying clearance procedures and reducing shipment dwell time at ports.

Trade officials said the reform is part of FBR’s ongoing effort to streamline customs processes and reduce compliance friction. The post-payment model allows traders to complete clearance first and settle liabilities afterward, easing cash-flow constraints, particularly for high-volume importers.

PSW Chief Executive Officer Aftab Haider said the change would improve operational efficiency by removing pre-clearance payment requirements that often slowed down cargo movement. He noted that faster clearance and reduced container dwell time were key objectives of the reform.

The integration of SIDC into the post-payment framework is expected to benefit traders operating through Sindh ports, where the cess applies, and aligns provincial levies with federal customs processes under the digital PSW platform.

Officials indicated that further refinements to customs digitalization and payment mechanisms are under consideration as part of broader trade facilitation reforms.



