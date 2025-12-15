SNGP to install 300,000 LNG connections this year

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) is positioning re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) as a mass-market product for households, with management telling analysts it plans to install 300,000 RLNG connections in FY25, and then 600,000 connections annually in the years that follow. The scale is notable in a sector where new domestic gas connections were long constrained by shortages and policy bans; in effect, RLNG connections are being pitched as the workaround that lets the network keep expanding even as indigenous gas availability shrinks.

The early demand signal has been strong. Management said 50,000 RLNG connections were provided within 1.5–2 months, a pace that suggests latent demand from households that either remained unserved or were forced into costlier alternatives. The pitch is as much about economics as convenience: SNGP argued the average cost of RLNG is 30% lower than LPG, while also being “more convenient and safer”.

SNGP’s evolving RLNG proposition is also arriving at a moment when Pakistan’s gas system is being forced to adapt in multiple directions at once. Management said two RLNG cargoes will be diverted monthly, while it expects an improvement in forced curtailment from local E&P fields. The subtext: the system is oscillating between shortage management and surplus management – sometimes in the same year – because demand, supply, and contracted LNG volumes do not move in lockstep.

Pakistan’s LNG story is now a decade old, and it was born from depletion anxiety. Domestic gas production peaked in the early 2010s and began declining thereafter, while proven reserves also fell in the absence of major new discoveries, widening the demand–supply gap. A separate assessment of Pakistan’s “shift from domestically produced gas to LNG” similarly notes domestic production and proved reserves have been declining, accelerating the move towards imported LNG.

The infrastructure followed quickly. The Engro Elengy Terminal at Port Qasim, widely described as Pakistan’s first LNG import facility, has been operating since 2015. Engro’s own release on the terminal notes it began operations in March 2015, delivering regasified gas into the network. A second floating terminal at Port Qasim – associated with Pakistan GasPort – was inaugurated in 2017, expanding the country’s ability to bring LNG into the system.

The long-term contracting architecture was put in place in parallel. Qatar’s national LNG supplier (then Qatargas) signed a long-term agreement with Pakistan State Oil for 3.75 million tonnes per annum for 15 years, with the first cargo expected in March 2016. Over time, LNG moved from “stop-gap” to “structural”, and the share of imported gas in total supply has been on a rising trajectory as domestic production declines.

But the LNG era has also created new kinds of volatility. Reuters has reported that Pakistan has at times faced an LNG surplus because domestic demand – particularly from gas-fired power plants – fell sharply for several years through 2024, as cheaper alternatives (notably solar) displaced gas generation. In late 2025, Reuters further reported Pakistan agreed to cancel a large number of LNG cargoes scheduled for 2026–27, with most cancellations requested by SNGPL, reflecting how distributor demand can drive national import decisions.

This demand compression links directly back to SNGP’s own operating metrics. Management told analysts that overall unaccounted-for-gas (UFG) rose partly because gas input by the power sector and captive power plants fell by 65 BCF, changing system dynamics. In plain terms: when large, steady off-takers step back, the economics of the pipeline network – and the accounting of losses – start to look worse, even if operational leakage or theft has not suddenly exploded.

That is why RLNG household connections matter strategically. They represent an attempt to “re-home” volumes: shifting reliance away from a shrinking domestic gas pie and away from power sector demand that has become more cyclical, towards a household base that is politically important and, in many areas, still under-served.

If imported gas was the defining supply-side shift of the last decade, circular debt has been the defining balance-sheet constraint.

At SNGP’s briefing, management explicitly linked shareholder payouts to the circular debt situation, saying payouts have decreased temporarily, but should improve once circular debt is resolved – and that KPMG has been hired as a consultant as “serious efforts” are made. This mirrors wider reporting that Pakistan’s gas-sector circular debt sits in the trillions of rupees and requires a formal management plan to unwind without repeatedly shocking consumers with tariff spikes.

One key reason circular debt is so hard to tame is that gas utilities operate a regulated cost-recovery model while facing delayed payments, politically constrained tariffs, and uneven enforcement – especially in high-loss areas. The most visible manifestation of that friction is UFG, which blends physical leakage, measurement issues, and theft into a single headline number.

At the briefing, management said the distribution benchmark for UFG is 6.25%, and that OGRA uses key monitoring indicators (KMIs) – 31 factors including theft and leakage – to determine what portion of losses is allowed. A Petroleum Division document describing OGRA’s approach similarly notes OGRA undertook a benchmark study and incorporates a performance factor via KMIs; UFG above benchmark is treated as a disallowance and deducted from utility revenue.

SNGP’s own recent UFG trend illustrates how quickly these numbers become politicised. Management said overall UFG increased to 5.27% in FY25 from 4.93% in FY24, but argued the increase was primarily due to lower gas input and sales to power and captive plants; without that sales reduction, it claimed UFG would have been 4.73%. It also highlighted that UFG volume was broadly flat (30,026 MMCF in FY25 vs 31,319 MMCF in FY24), suggesting the percentage rise reflects denominator effects as much as deteriorating field controls.

Meanwhile, the company is trying to demonstrate enforcement credibility on theft. Public reporting over the last year has repeatedly described SNGPL disconnecting illegal connections and imposing fines as part of anti-theft drives. Whether these actions are large enough to materially shift UFG in high-loss zones is a longer-term question, but the direction of travel is clear: as imported LNG makes every unit of gas more expensive, the tolerance for losses – commercial or physical – shrinks.

Circular debt also shows up in the mechanics of RLNG cost recovery. Management noted OGRA’s latest decision on REER allows 75% of working-capital finance costs for RLNG, compared to 50% previously; it said OGRA approved almost all costs in the last FRR except Rs2 billion, and expressed confidence this will be fully allowed in the next year’s FRR. For investors, those seemingly technical lines matter: the more predictable the cost pass-through, the less likely RLNG becomes a working-capital trap that deepens payables down the chain.

SNGP’s RLNG connection drive is happening alongside big-ticket pipeline investments designed to stabilise supply and improve network performance.

Management described a “mega project” to inject 45 MMCFD of gas from the Palak gas project, with estimated capex of Rs28 billion. It also cited an augmentation of the network in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with a cost of Rs27 billion. Those projects highlight the dual-track strategy: (1) squeeze more utility out of domestic upstream projects where possible, and (2) strengthen distribution networks in high-demand urban corridors where pressure issues become politically sensitive during winter peaks.

Publicly available material from SNGPL’s own annual reporting also points to network optimisation and augmentation work in recent years, including projects in major load centres and ongoing work in the Islamabad/Rawalpindi corridor aimed at addressing low pressure and enhancing operational performance. In a system where end-user anger often focuses on “low pressure” as much as “load shedding”, these network investments can be as reputationally important as they are financially material.

At the same time, the Palak injection project reflects a broader national priority: reduce the LNG import bill by bringing any incremental domestic supply online, even if the volumes are modest relative to national demand. That logic is echoed in ongoing public discussion about unconventional gas and tighter E&P activity, as policymakers try to claw back some energy sovereignty while managing the fiscal costs of long-term LNG commitments.

SNGPL is Pakistan’s largest integrated gas utility, serving more than 7.30 million consumers across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir through a large transmission and distribution network. It was established in 1963, is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and is engaged in the purchase, transmission, distribution and supply of natural gas.

Yet the “integrated utility” identity is being stress-tested. Historically, SNGP was predominantly a distributor of domestic system gas. Now, it increasingly operates as a balancing entity for an imported RLNG system whose costs, contract terms, and demand swings can be difficult to manage – particularly when power sector demand falls away.

The financial performance shared at the briefing reflects that complexity. Management said profitability decreased to Rs14.6 billion (EPS Rs23.01) in FY25 from Rs19.0 billion (EPS Rs29.92) in FY24, attributing the decline mainly to a reduction in return on assets as the regulated return fell from 26.22% to 21.25% following lower interest rates. In other words, even when operational execution improves, regulated utilities remain exposed to macro variables – particularly interest rate assumptions embedded in the return framework.

On regulation, management also addressed investor anxieties around the asset-based model, saying OGRA has been working on revising the rate of return, but that it expects no change to the fixed-based regime and believes it will continue. That reassurance matters because the investment case for gas utilities often hinges less on “growth” in the conventional sense and more on the stability and transparency of the regulatory compact.

The RLNG connections plan is therefore best understood as a strategic adaptation: a way to keep the business expanding in customer terms, while the underlying fuel mix shifts. If SNGP can scale RLNG domestic connections as promised – 300,000 this year and 600,000 a year thereafter – it not only builds a new demand pillar, but also strengthens its negotiating position in a gas market where LNG cargoes, diversion decisions, and power-sector off-take can swing the system from shortage to surplus.

Ultimately, SNGP’s next chapter may be defined by how well it turns that pivot into something operationally durable: expanding the customer base without inflating receivables, managing UFG in a higher-cost gas world, and pushing capex that improves pressure and reliability – while Pakistan’s energy transition steadily erodes the “must-run” status gas once enjoyed in the power mix.