Supernet expands overseas footprint as UAE subsidiary signs maritime connectivity collaboration

Agreement with Athena Telecommunications Equipment Trading Co. L.L.C. covers maritime connectivity, IoT, and digital infrastructure solutions

By News Desk

Supernet Limited has announced that its wholly owned UAE-based subsidiary, Phoenix Global FZE, has entered into a joint collaboration agreement with UAE-based Athena Telecommunications Equipment Trading Co. L.L.C. to expand its presence in regional and international markets.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company said the agreement became effective on December 9, 2025, and aligns with Supernet’s strategy to expand its footprint beyond Pakistan.

According to the disclosure, Phoenix Global and Athena Telecom will jointly promote and deliver services spanning maritime connectivity, safety and security systems, earth observation, Internet of Things (IoT), and related digital infrastructure solutions across global markets.

The collaboration will include co-branded offerings, joint sales and marketing initiatives, as well as project-based commercial and revenue-sharing arrangements. The agreement has been signed for an initial period of three years, with an option to renew by mutual consent.

Supernet said the arrangement will allow the company, through its UAE subsidiary, to enter the global maritime connectivity market, broaden its solution portfolio, and develop new regional and international revenue streams by combining Athena Telecom’s technical capabilities with Supernet’s commercial reach.

The company noted that the financial impact of the agreement cannot be determined at this stage and will depend on project-specific engagements, but said it expects positive long-term commercial benefits from the collaboration.

News Desk
News Desk

