Why Pakistan’s banks won’t finance the solar revolution

Pakistan’s banking sector presents a striking paradox. With over $131 billion in deposits and gross advances of only $50 billion as of June 2025, the financial system sits on enormous pools of capital.

The recent surge in private sector credit, crossing Rs1.2 trillion in the first five months of fiscal year 2026 compared to just Rs41 billion in the same period last year, might suggest a credit boom is underway. Yet this apparent expansion masks a deeper structural malaise: the money flows primarily toward short-term working capital needs, particularly for rice crop processing and trading, rather than productive long-term investments.

Pakistan’s investment-to-GDP ratio plummeted to 13.1% in fiscal year 2024, marking the lowest level in over five decades. This represents not just a cyclical downturn but a fundamental breakdown in the country’s capacity to channel savings toward productive investment. While neighboring economies build infrastructure and expand manufacturing capacity, Pakistan’s banks increasingly park their funds in government securities, which now constitute close to two-thirds of total banking assets.

This preference for government paper over private lending stems from multiple sources. Heavy budgetary borrowing by the government creates an attractive, risk-free asset class offering competitive yields. Banks can earn steady returns without the operational complexity of credit assessment, monitoring, and recovery that private sector lending demands.

A sub 40% advances-to-deposits ratio reveals how far below potential the banking system operates, even as deposits grow.

The missing middle

Within this constrained credit landscape, small and medium enterprises receive particularly short shrift, accounting for merely 6.4% of total private sector credit. Consumer lending fares marginally better at 8.7%, but these figures reveal a financial system that serves primarily large corporate borrowers while leaving vast segments of the economy dependent on informal finance or self-funding. This concentration reflects not capital shortage but institutional preferences deeply embedded in Pakistan’s banking culture.

The regulatory framework, while ostensibly designed to ensure financial stability, effectively reinforces this bias toward established borrowers. Prudential Regulations mandate that all bank exposures be secured by collateral, with unsecured lending capped at Rs10 million per borrower. Banks interpret these requirements conservatively, accepting primarily liquid assets, property, and machinery with clear secondary markets as valid security. This creates an immediate barrier for sectors like distributed solar energy, where assets generate economic value through energy savings rather than resale potential.

The transition to IFRS 9 accounting standards has further complicated matters. The new Expected Credit Loss model requires banks to provision for potential losses from loan origination, factoring in forward-looking scenarios and sectoral conditions. For emerging sectors like renewable energy, lacking established performance history, this translates into conservative assumptions and higher provision requirements. Banks respond by applying risk premiums that make lending economically unviable or simply avoiding these segments altogether.

Solar’s collateral conundrum

The residential and SME solar sector exemplifies how regulatory frameworks and banking practices combine to exclude potentially profitable lending opportunities. Despite strong economic fundamentals, with solar systems offering payback periods of around 2 years and demonstrating significantly lower non-performing loan rates, banks remain reluctant to engage at scale. The core issue revolves around how financial institutions perceive and value solar assets as collateral.

“Solar loans have proven remarkably safe with low default rates, yet banks are still reluctant to lend. The problem isn’t the actual risk, it’s a confluence of regulatory constraints and lack of risk appetite. We are missing out on good business simply because our internal systems haven’t caught up with market realities,” said Naveen Ahmed, climate finance expert and former country transaction coordinator, PFAN.

Solar panels and associated equipment face multiple valuation challenges within traditional banking frameworks. Insurance companies apply aggressive annual depreciation rates to solar assets, settling claims at heavily reduced values that leave loans under-protected.

The absence of liquid secondary markets means banks cannot reliably estimate recovery values in default scenarios. Legal processes for asset repossession can stretch from eighteen months to fifteen years, making enforcement essentially meaningless for small-ticket exposures. These factors combine to render solar equipment effectively worthless as collateral from a traditional banking perspective.

The enforcement challenge extends beyond simple repossession difficulties. Multi-tenant buildings and rental properties introduce ownership complexities that existing legal frameworks struggle to address. Without clear right-of-access provisions similar to those developed in India’s solar market, banks cannot confidently structure loans for rooftop installations where borrowers may not own the underlying property.

This excludes large urban populations who could benefit most from reduced electricity costs but lack formal property titles or live in shared accommodations.

Banks have developed workarounds that essentially negate the accessibility solar financing should provide. Some institutions now require double collateralization, demanding land or gold as additional security beyond the solar equipment itself.

This approach has enabled portfolios to maintain low default rates but defeats the purpose of making solar accessible to middle and lower-income segments. The very households and small businesses that would benefit most from reduced energy costs find themselves excluded by collateral requirements they cannot meet.

The microfinance alternative

Microfinance institutions have emerged as a key channel for small-ticket solar lending, specially for the agri sector. Leveraging their grassroots networks and alternative credit assessment methodologies. These institutions demonstrate that solar lending can work at scale; one major microfinance bank has a solar portfolio of around 10% of their lending book, with negligible non-performing loans.

Yet microfinance cannot solve the solar financing challenge alone. These institutions face their own constraints, primarily capital adequacy requirements that limit balance sheet expansion even when liquidity remains abundant. More critically, their lending rates are north of 35% for fully secured loans, making solar installations prohibitively expensive for many potential customers. While partial guarantee mechanisms could theoretically reduce rates to 20-22%, such support remains limited in scope and accessibility.

And even those who are scaling their distributed solar portfolio are compelled to do it with full collateralization in the form of gold or agri-passbook in order to not breach the capital adequacy requirements.

“The progression pathway from microfinance to commercial banking, where successful small borrowers graduate to mainstream financial services, has failed to materialize at meaningful scale. This leaves a missing middle segment: enterprises and households too large for microfinance but too small or informal for commercial banks,” remarks Shezad Abdullah, banker & former PFAN advisor.

These potential borrowers remain trapped between two financial worlds, unable to access appropriate credit despite demonstrable repayment capacity.

Structural barriers and systemic inertia

The challenges facing solar and SME finance reflect deeper structural issues within Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. Despite regulatory mandates requiring banks to maintain Internal Credit Risk Rating Systems aligned with Basel guidelines, most institutions treat these frameworks as compliance exercises rather than decision tools.

Credit officers continue relying on collateral coverage and borrower relationships over cash-flow projections or probability-of-default metrics. Historical performance data that could calibrate risk models remains unused, perpetuating conservative lending practices inherited from previous banking crises.

Ummamah Shah, senior associate energy finance at Renewables First, “The absence of enabling infrastructure compounds challenges. Pakistan lacks comprehensive credit bureaus covering informal sector borrowers, standardized documentation for small-ticket loans, and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms for financial contracts. Each missing piece reinforces others, creating systemic barriers that individual institutions cannot overcome alone.”

Banks respond rationally to this environment by concentrating on familiar, lower-risk segments where existing systems function adequately.

Cultural and behavioral factors within banking institutions further entrench the status quo. Branch-level credit officers lack discretion to innovate beyond rigid policy templates, while credit committees prioritize portfolio protection over growth into new segments.

The prevailing risk culture, shaped by past experiences with non-performing loans and weak legal recourse, creates institutional memories that resist change even when market conditions improve. Success is measured by avoiding losses rather than capturing opportunities, leading to systematic under-lending relative to economic potential.

The underlying opportunity

Breaking this deadlock requires coordinated action across multiple fronts. Regulatory frameworks need updating to recognize cash-flow-based lending and performance-linked structures that align with renewable energy economics. Legal reforms enabling faster dispute resolution and asset recovery would reduce risk premiums across all lending segments. Standardized documentation and credit scoring models specifically designed for solar and SME lending could reduce transaction costs and improve risk assessment.

Financial innovation offers particular promise. Lease-based structures that avoid ownership transfer until full payment could circumvent collateral enforcement challenges. Embedded finance models integrating repayment with utility bills or digital payment systems would improve collection rates while reducing administrative costs.

Securitization of performing solar portfolios could create tradable instruments attracting institutional investors, transforming solar finance from a niche development product into a mainstream asset class.

Technology-enabled solutions present immediate opportunities. Smart inverters allowing remote disconnection in default scenarios provide technical enforcement mechanisms without legal proceedings.

Digital credit scoring using alternative data, utility payment history, mobile money transactions, business revenues, could extend credit access to currently excluded segments. Aggregation platforms connecting multiple small borrowers with institutional capital could achieve economies of scale while maintaining local relationships.

The residential and SME solar financing gap represents more than a missed business opportunity. It symbolizes broader failures in Pakistan’s financial architecture, the inability to channel abundant savings toward productive investment, the exclusion of dynamic economic segments from formal finance, and the perpetuation of inequality through restrictive credit practices.

With solar technology costs declining and energy prices rising, the economic case for distributed renewable energy has never been stronger. The financial system’s inability to support this transition reflects not market failure but institutional failure—a fixable problem requiring political will, regulatory innovation, and cultural change within banking institutions.

As Pakistan grapples with chronic energy shortages, climate vulnerabilities, and economic stagnation, unlocking solar finance for households and SMEs offers a rare opportunity to address multiple challenges simultaneously.

The question is not whether the financial system can afford to support this transition, but whether the country can afford continued inaction. With billions in deposits seeking productive deployment and millions of households seeking affordable energy solutions, the ingredients for transformation exist.

What remains missing is the institutional courage to bridge the gap between capital abundance and investment scarcity, to transform Pakistan’s credit paradox into an engine for sustainable growth.