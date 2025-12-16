5G auction set for Q1 2026 as telecom quality deteriorates, frustration mounts

The government has set its sights on the first quarter of 2026 for Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, following a review by the auction advisory committee on Tuesday, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant stakeholders. Officials briefed the committee on the current state of auction readiness, spectrum availability, and market conditions, all amid growing public frustration over the declining quality of mobile services.

A briefing to the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by a meeting with the Prime Minister the next day. The discussions mark a crucial phase as the country approaches the spectrum auction, with the industry closely monitoring developments.

Despite rising demand for mobile services, Pakistan has a significant 600 MHz of unused spectrum, with consumers facing issues such as dropped calls, slow data speeds, and network congestion. Currently, only 274 MHz of spectrum is available to serve around 200 million subscribers, highlighting the strain on existing infrastructure.

In comparison, regional neighbors such as Bangladesh allocate around 700 MHz for 173 million subscribers, emphasizing Pakistan’s capacity gap. Officials acknowledged that unlocking the idle spectrum is vital for improving service quality and enabling next-generation networks like 5G.

The planned 5G auction is seen as a potential turning point for the country’s telecom industry. However, experts warn that further delays could exacerbate service issues and hinder digital growth. With key briefings scheduled for this week, stakeholders are eager for clarity on timelines, reserve prices, and spectrum allocation.

In related news, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom expressed “no confidence” in Pakistan’s internet and telecom services on Tuesday. During a heated session chaired by Amin-ul-Haque, committee members criticized the PTA for discrepancies between official reports and the on-the-ground reality.

The PTA’s Quality of Service (QoS) report claimed a 99% satisfaction rate for mobile signals, which the committee unanimously rejected, calling the figure “incomprehensible.” Members pointed to frequent internet slowdowns and weak mobile signals, questioning how such high satisfaction could be reported.

Committee member Sharmila Faruqui demanded that future QoS surveys be conducted by an independent third party to ensure transparency. Other members, including Pullain Baloch, voiced concerns on behalf of the public, questioning where citizens could turn for help if basic mobile services are not being provided.

The committee’s dissatisfaction with the PTA’s performance underscores the ongoing frustration with Pakistan’s telecom sector and the need for substantial reform and investment in infrastructure.