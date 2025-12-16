İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

5G auction set for Q1 2026 as telecom quality deteriorates, frustration mounts

National Assembly committee expresses dissatisfaction over service quality amid auction preparations

By Monitoring Desk

The government has set its sights on the first quarter of 2026 for Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, following a review by the auction advisory committee on Tuesday, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant stakeholders. Officials briefed the committee on the current state of auction readiness, spectrum availability, and market conditions, all amid growing public frustration over the declining quality of mobile services.

A briefing to the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by a meeting with the Prime Minister the next day. The discussions mark a crucial phase as the country approaches the spectrum auction, with the industry closely monitoring developments.

Despite rising demand for mobile services, Pakistan has a significant 600 MHz of unused spectrum, with consumers facing issues such as dropped calls, slow data speeds, and network congestion. Currently, only 274 MHz of spectrum is available to serve around 200 million subscribers, highlighting the strain on existing infrastructure.

In comparison, regional neighbors such as Bangladesh allocate around 700 MHz for 173 million subscribers, emphasizing Pakistan’s capacity gap. Officials acknowledged that unlocking the idle spectrum is vital for improving service quality and enabling next-generation networks like 5G.

The planned 5G auction is seen as a potential turning point for the country’s telecom industry. However, experts warn that further delays could exacerbate service issues and hinder digital growth. With key briefings scheduled for this week, stakeholders are eager for clarity on timelines, reserve prices, and spectrum allocation.

In related news, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom expressed “no confidence” in Pakistan’s internet and telecom services on Tuesday. During a heated session chaired by Amin-ul-Haque, committee members criticized the PTA for discrepancies between official reports and the on-the-ground reality.

The PTA’s Quality of Service (QoS) report claimed a 99% satisfaction rate for mobile signals, which the committee unanimously rejected, calling the figure “incomprehensible.” Members pointed to frequent internet slowdowns and weak mobile signals, questioning how such high satisfaction could be reported.

Committee member Sharmila Faruqui demanded that future QoS surveys be conducted by an independent third party to ensure transparency. Other members, including Pullain Baloch, voiced concerns on behalf of the public, questioning where citizens could turn for help if basic mobile services are not being provided.

The committee’s dissatisfaction with the PTA’s performance underscores the ongoing frustration with Pakistan’s telecom sector and the need for substantial reform and investment in infrastructure.

Previous article
PSX closes in the red as late-session profit booking erases early gains
Next article
Power consumers likely to get Rs 0.72/Unit Relief under November’s FCA
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.