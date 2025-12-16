FBR suspends new Islamabad property valuation tables after industry objections

The Federal Board of Revenue has put on hold the recently notified valuation tables for immovable properties in Islamabad following objections from real estate stakeholders over inflated rates in certain localities.

The tax authority said it has decided to re-evaluate the fair market values, with the previous valuation regime remaining applicable until revised rates are notified or January 31, 2026, whichever comes earlier.

Earlier this month, the FBR had notified new valuation tables for residential and commercial properties in the Islamabad Capital Territory through SRO 2392(I)/2025 dated December 8, substantially increasing values to align them with market prices.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the FBR said valuation tables across Pakistan were revised on October 29, 2024, except for Islamabad due to a pending complaint before the Federal Tax Ombudsman. The revised tables for Islamabad were later notified after resolution of the matter.

However, the FBR said real estate associations and other stakeholders approached the authority to revisit the notified rates, arguing that values in certain areas were higher than prevailing market prices. The FBR said some of these objections were examined and found to be valid.

As a result, the authority decided to place SRO 2392(I)/2025 in abeyance until January 31, 2026 or until a revised notification is issued, whichever is earlier.

During the interim period, the older valuation tables notified under SRO 1180(I)/2022 dated July 27, 2022, as amended by SRO 1610(I)/2022 dated August 25, 2022, will remain applicable in Islamabad.