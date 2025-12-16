Fog grounds normal operations as PIA revises flight schedules across Punjab

Dense fog continued to disrupt air travel on Tuesday, forcing Pakistan International Airlines to revise its flight schedules at several major airports in Punjab.

According to PIA, operations at Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad were impacted due to sharply reduced visibility, affecting both domestic and international flights. The airline said the conditions posed challenges during landing and takeoff, prompting temporary adjustments to ensure passenger safety and smoother operations.

The national carrier advised passengers to confirm the status of their flights before leaving for the airport and said travellers could contact the PIA helpline for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its weekly weather outlook, said cold and dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of the country on Tuesday. It cautioned that moderate to dense fog and smog were likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had issued an advisory forecasting heavy smog and fog across Punjab from December 12 to 16, urging the public to take precautionary measures during the period.