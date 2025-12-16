Gulf equities slide on weaker oil and global market decline ahead of U.S. data

Most Gulf equities slipped on Tuesday in tandem with a decline in global stock markets ahead of key U.S. data releases this week, while weaker oil prices also weighed on sentiment.

Crude prices, a key driver for Gulf financial markets, tumbled more than $1 to below $60 a barrel, the lowest since May.

The Qatari benchmark index (.QSI) fell for a third straight session, losing 0.3 percent with all constituents in negative territory. Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS.QA) dropped 1.8 percent and Dukhan Bank (DUBK.QA) declined 1.3 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index (.TASI) lost 1.3 percent to end at 10,453, its lowest level in three months, with all sectors in decline. Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), the world’s largest Islamic lender, fell 2.1 percent and oil major Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) shed 1 percent.

“A significant driver of today’s decline was the drop in oil prices, which broke through key support levels,” said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “This confirms the potential for further downside as the geopolitical risk premium fades, on speculation that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may be nearing a resolution.”

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index (.FTFADGI) was down for a third session, edging 0.1 percent lower with most constituents posting losses, led by consumer staples and energy. ADNOC Drilling (ADNOCDRILL.AD) and ADNOC Distribution (ADNOCDIST.AD) fell 1.3 percent each, while ADNOC Gas (ADNOCGAS.AD) eased 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday it has secured a controlling 95 percent stake in Covestro (1COVG.DE) in its 14.7-billion-euro takeover, one of the largest acquisitions of an EU company by a Gulf state.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index (.DFMGI) snapped two sessions of losses to close 0.3 percent higher, supported by a 1.4 percent gain in Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 1.3 percent rise in toll operator Salik Company (SALIK.DU).

Market attention is focused on U.S. employment reports for October and November due later on Tuesday, as well as an inflation reading on Thursday, which could help gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy path next year. U.S. monetary policy moves are closely watched in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.7 percent after two straight sessions of gains, with most stocks in the red. Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) slid 3.2 percent and E-Finance For Digital And Financial Investments (EFIH.CA) dropped 4 percent.

Regional Market Summary: