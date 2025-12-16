HBL reinforces commitment to inclusive growth with 2024 impact report

Pakistan, Karachi – 16 December 2025: HBL, Pakistan’s premier financial services group, today launched its Impact & Sustainability Report 2024, highlighting the Group’s continued commitment to building an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future for Pakistan.

Guided by its majority shareholder, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), and a strong governance framework, HBL remains focused on delivering environmentally and socially responsible growth across its operations.

The report highlights HBL’s efforts to expand access to finance in underserved areas, empower women entrepreneurs, strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural value chain through HBL Zarai Services, and support healthcare, education, arts, and humanitarian initiatives through HBL Foundation. It also reflects the Bank’s growing focus on environmental stewardship, including renewable energy adoption, green financing, and climate-resilient solutions.

Covering the collective impact of HBL Bank, HBL Microfinance Bank, HBL Zarai Services, and HBL Foundation, the report showcases tangible outcomes across financial inclusion, agriculture and rural development, climate action, diversity and inclusion, and community uplift.

Speaking on the launch, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, said:

“At HBL, sustainability is not a parallel agenda — it is central to how we do business. This Impact & Sustainability Report reflects our belief that financial institutions must play a transformative role in strengthening communities, protecting the environment, and enabling inclusive economic growth. We are committed to supporting Pakistan’s development journey in a way that creates lasting value for future generations.”

Aligned with international frameworks including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report demonstrates HBL’s progress in embedding responsible banking practices across its operations and value chain.

With this report, HBL reaffirms its role as a purpose-driven institution — one that goes beyond banking to help shape a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous Pakistan.

The HBL Impact & Sustainability Report 2024 is available at www.hbl.com/sustainability