İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP food authority seizes substandard ketchup, imposes fines

Hundreds of kids of unsafe and substandard products seized and destroyed in operations carried out in Peshawar and Haripur

By Aziz Buneri

 

 

Peshawar:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has intensified its enforcement drive across the province, seizing and destroying hundreds of kilograms of substandard and unsafe ketchup and other food items during operations carried out in Peshawar and Haripur.

According to a spokesperson of the Authority, the Town-I Food Safety Team, in coordination with the district administration, conducted a joint operation on Phandu Road in Peshawar and raided a warehouse. During the raid, 1,500 kilograms of various substandard food items were recovered, including low-quality ketchup, expired chemicals and other unsafe food products. Legal action has been initiated against the violators.

Similarly, in Haripur, the Food Authority team took action against a ketchup manufacturing unit located in the Hattar Industrial Estate. The inspection led to the recovery of 750 kilograms of substandard and expired ketchup pulp and 80 kilograms of low-quality vinegar intended for use in production. The seized items were destroyed on the spot, while heavy fines were imposed on the factory owners.

Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wasif Saeed lauded the performance of the teams and said that indiscriminate action would continue against those involved in supplying substandard and unsafe food. He stressed that no compromise would be made on food quality and that strict enforcement of food safety laws would be ensured to protect public health.

 

Previous article
Power consumers likely to get Rs 0.72/Unit Relief under November’s FCA
Next article
Fog grounds normal operations as PIA revises flight schedules across Punjab
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.