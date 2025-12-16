KP food authority seizes substandard ketchup, imposes fines

Peshawar:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has intensified its enforcement drive across the province, seizing and destroying hundreds of kilograms of substandard and unsafe ketchup and other food items during operations carried out in Peshawar and Haripur.

According to a spokesperson of the Authority, the Town-I Food Safety Team, in coordination with the district administration, conducted a joint operation on Phandu Road in Peshawar and raided a warehouse. During the raid, 1,500 kilograms of various substandard food items were recovered, including low-quality ketchup, expired chemicals and other unsafe food products. Legal action has been initiated against the violators.

Similarly, in Haripur, the Food Authority team took action against a ketchup manufacturing unit located in the Hattar Industrial Estate. The inspection led to the recovery of 750 kilograms of substandard and expired ketchup pulp and 80 kilograms of low-quality vinegar intended for use in production. The seized items were destroyed on the spot, while heavy fines were imposed on the factory owners.

Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wasif Saeed lauded the performance of the teams and said that indiscriminate action would continue against those involved in supplying substandard and unsafe food. He stressed that no compromise would be made on food quality and that strict enforcement of food safety laws would be ensured to protect public health.