National Savings announces Rs200 prize bond draw results

The National Savings Centre in Lahore has announced the results of the Rs200 prize bond draw number 104, awarding the first prize of Rs750,000 to bond number 758760.

According to the announced results, five bondholders won the second prize of Rs250,000 each. The winning bond numbers are 033045, 487574, 694350, 837177, and 877428.

Earlier this month, the Central Directorate of National Savings conducted the Rs40,000 premium prize bond draw on December 10, 2025, which marked the final premium prize bond draw of the year.

Prize bonds, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, continue to be a popular investment option, offering cash rewards to bondholders. Bonds are available in denominations starting from Rs100 and can be purchased or encashed at SBP-BSC offices, National Savings Centres, and designated commercial banks with a valid CNIC.