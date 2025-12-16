Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans to shift registered office to Islamabad

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its board of directors has approved a proposal to shift the company’s registered office from Faisalabad to Islamabad.

In a notice issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX regulations, the company said the registered office will be relocated from Plot No. 29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad, to PHA Flat No. 04, Block No. 12, G-8/4, Islamabad.

The company said the relocation will require an amendment to Clause II of its Memorandum of Association. To this end, the board has decided to place the matter before shareholders through a special resolution at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for January 8, 2026.

According to the notice, the board has authorised the chief executive officer and the company secretary to complete all regulatory and corporate formalities related to convening the EOGM. The notice of the meeting will be issued to shareholders in due course.

The information was submitted to the PSX to be shared with trading right entitlement certificate holders.