İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans to shift registered office to Islamabad

Board seeks shareholder approval through EOGM on January 8

By News Desk

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its board of directors has approved a proposal to shift the company’s registered office from Faisalabad to Islamabad.

In a notice issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX regulations, the company said the registered office will be relocated from Plot No. 29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad, to PHA Flat No. 04, Block No. 12, G-8/4, Islamabad.

The company said the relocation will require an amendment to Clause II of its Memorandum of Association. To this end, the board has decided to place the matter before shareholders through a special resolution at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for January 8, 2026.

According to the notice, the board has authorised the chief executive officer and the company secretary to complete all regulatory and corporate formalities related to convening the EOGM. The notice of the meeting will be issued to shareholders in due course.

The information was submitted to the PSX to be shared with trading right entitlement certificate holders.

Previous article
Oilboy Energy redirects Rs250 million right issue funds to fuel trading, logistics
Next article
FBR suspends new Islamabad property valuation tables after industry objections
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.