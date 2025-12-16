PSX closes in the red as late-session profit booking erases early gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Tuesday’s session on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling by nearly 300 points after late-session profit booking erased earlier gains.

The session which started positively, due to investor optimism following the State Bank of Pakistan’s surprise decision to cut the policy rate by 50 basis points. The KSE-100 soared to an intra-day high of 171,922.60 points. However, the bullish trend reversed in the final hours as investors cashed in, causing the index to dip to a low of 170,191.98 points.

At the close, the KSE-100 stood at 170,447.29, down by 294.05 points, or 0.17%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee showed slight improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, closing at 280.30, up by Re0.01.

Volume on the all-share index surged to 1,176.64 million shares, up from 905.68 million in the previous session, while the total value of shares traded increased to Rs53.47 billion, compared to Rs47.72 billion.

Pak Int. Bulk led trading volumes with 101.81 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 88.66 million shares, and TPL Properties with 80.37 million shares.

Out of 482 companies traded, 161 saw gains, 290 recorded losses, and 31 remained unchanged.