Sindh cabinet clears transport, wheat relief, Thar rail funds, IT Tower plan

The Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging set of financial, administrative and development measures covering public transport, policing, wheat pricing, Thar coal connectivity, internal audit reforms, social protection initiatives and the establishment of an IT Tower in Karachi.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to the CM Agha Wasif and senior officials. The cabinet also confirmed minutes of the Cabinet Committee on Finance.

Among key approvals, the cabinet sanctioned Rs964.4 million for procurement and operation of public transport buses in Karachi under a non-ADP scheme, Rs5.84 billion for arms and ammunition to strengthen Sindh Police, and Rs1 billion for producing films, dramas and documentaries for public awareness.

Additional approvals included funding for sports events, assistance for SOS Children’s Village in Tharparkar, creation of a project implementation unit under STEVTA, posts in newly established colleges, procurement of vehicles for Sindh Prisons, and support for cultural initiatives including the 10th Adab Festival. Funds were also cleared for emergency water supply schemes in Malir, an additional ramp at Korangi Causeway, renovation of a government girls’ school in Saddar, and hosting of a regional CPA conference at the Sindh Assembly.

The chief minister directed departments to ensure timely utilisation of funds and adherence to transparency and financial discipline.

The cabinet approved a revision of the Wheat Release Policy for 2025–26, allowing immediate release of government wheat at Rs8,000 per 100kg bag, down from Rs9,500, to flour mills, chakkies and traders. A sub-committee was formed to monitor prices and recommend changes if required.

To strengthen governance, the cabinet approved a regulatory framework for internal audit under the Sindh Public Finance Administration Act, 2020, including creation of a cadre of Chief Internal Audit Officers and 45 posts across departments under the Finance Department.

On public-private partnerships, the cabinet decided against restoring a blanket Sindh sales tax exemption for PPP projects after expiry of the general exemption on June 30, but allowed exemptions to be considered on a project-by-project basis. The matter was referred to the Cabinet Committee on Finance.

The cabinet approved release of over Rs6.6 billion as Sindh’s share for the Islamkot–Chorr railway line, Bin Qasim–Port Qasim double track and coal unloading facility project, aimed at transporting Thar coal nationwide. A cabinet committee will visit the project site to review progress.

It also approved the Pension Fund Managers Agreement for the Sindh Defined Contribution Pension Scheme for employees recruited on or after July 1, 2024, covering four sub-funds and insurance benefits.

For prison security, the cabinet allowed procurement of a wireless communication system for Sindh Prisons through the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation, noting Rs200 million has already been released.

The cabinet approved procurement of a protected heritage building on MA Jinnah Road for establishing the Sindh IT Tower, with a consolidated valuation of Rs1.5 billion. The Science & IT Department and Sindh IT Company were directed to prepare utilisation and management plans.

Legislative approvals included proposed amendments to the Sindh Safe Cities Authority Act, 2019, to expand its scope across Sindh and revise governance structures, and the Thar Coal and Energy Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to strengthen regulation and tariff determination.

The cabinet granted a two-year extension to Sindh Revenue Board Chairman Dr Wasif Memon until December 2027, and ratified appointments of three judicial members to the Sindh Human Rights Commission.

It also approved amendments to the concession agreement for the M9–N5 Link Road Project and payment of Rs573.42 million from the Viability Gap Fund to the concessionaire for delays linked to the M9 interchange.