Veon-backed Jazz International Holding named acquirer in TPL Insurance takeover

Jazz International Holding Limited has been confirmed as the acquiring entity in the proposed acquisition of shares and control of TPL Insurance Limited, replacing the previously named VEON Group Holding Company Ltd and its affiliates.

Arif Habib Limited, acting as manager to the offer, informed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Stock Exchange through an addendum to the Public Announcement of Intention originally published on September 8, 2025. The addendum will be published in Business Recorder and Nawa-i-Waqt on December 17, 2025.

According to the filing, the change follows finalisation of the acquiring entity, with Jazz International Holding Limited now named as the acquirer, acting in concert with Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited. All other details of the transaction, including the ultimate beneficial ownership and information relating to TPL Insurance, remain unchanged.

Jazz International Holding Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of VEON Ltd and was incorporated on September 11, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates. VEON Ltd, the ultimate controlling shareholder, is listed on Nasdaq and operates digital and telecommunications businesses across multiple markets, including Pakistan.

The addendum was submitted in accordance with the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.