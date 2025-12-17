Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP grants private schools extension to respond to show-cause notices 

Deadline extended to December 30, 2025, for schools to submit replies regarding uniform and supply mandates

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted an extension to private school systems, allowing them until December 30, 2025, to submit their responses to show-cause notices concerning potential violations of the Competition Act, 2010. The allegations revolve around the abuse of dominant market position, with schools requiring parents to purchase branded uniforms, stationery, and other mandatory supplies exclusively from designated vendors.

Several major private school systems, including Beaconhouse, The City School, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), and Roots International, among others, had requested additional time to prepare their replies. The CCP has agreed to extend the deadline to ensure due process and provide a fair opportunity for all parties involved.

Some schools have already submitted their responses. Once the replies are received, the CCP will schedule hearings where the concerned schools or their authorized representatives can present their cases.

CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu emphasized the significance of the education sector, noting its direct impact on millions of households. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to maintaining fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and ensuring transparent, impartial proceedings in accordance with the law.

Previous article
Pakistan seeks ADB support for power sector reforms, smart metering rollout
Next article
SECP approves PIA’s transfer of Precision Engineering Complex to new entity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.