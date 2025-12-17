CCP grants private schools extension to respond to show-cause notices 

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted an extension to private school systems, allowing them until December 30, 2025, to submit their responses to show-cause notices concerning potential violations of the Competition Act, 2010. The allegations revolve around the abuse of dominant market position, with schools requiring parents to purchase branded uniforms, stationery, and other mandatory supplies exclusively from designated vendors.

Several major private school systems, including Beaconhouse, The City School, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), and Roots International, among others, had requested additional time to prepare their replies. The CCP has agreed to extend the deadline to ensure due process and provide a fair opportunity for all parties involved.

Some schools have already submitted their responses. Once the replies are received, the CCP will schedule hearings where the concerned schools or their authorized representatives can present their cases.

CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu emphasized the significance of the education sector, noting its direct impact on millions of households. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to maintaining fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and ensuring transparent, impartial proceedings in accordance with the law.