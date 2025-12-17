Sign inSubscribe
FDI holds steady at $179.7m in November as China-led inflows continue

Direct investment up marginally MoM, down YoY; power and finance sectors drive activity, country flows mixed

By News Desk

Foreign direct investment into Pakistan remained broadly stable in November, inching to $179.7 million, up 0.45% month-on-month from $178.9m in October. However, net FDI was 22% lower year-on-year, compared to $231.9m in November 2024, according to State Bank data.

Net inflows in the fiscal year to date stood at $927.4m during July–November FY26, higher than $735.3m in the same period last year.

Sector breakdown

The power sector led activity in November with net inflows of $90.1m, followed by financial and insurance services at $69m, and manufacturing at $16.8m. Mining and quarrying saw the largest withdrawal at –$21.9m, with information and communication (–$3.1m) and transport (–$1.3m) also posting outflows.

Over the first five months of FY26, power accounted for $401.3m in net inflows, financial services $333.1m, and manufacturing $135.3m, while mining and quarrying recorded –$55.1m.

Country-wise flows

China remained the single largest contributor in November with $81.6m net, followed by Hong Kong ($23.3m), Switzerland ($16.8m), the UAE ($14.5m), and the Netherlands ($6.8m). It is important to note that the US recorded inflows of $2.8m, while the UK posted an outflow of –$5.6m.

For July–November FY26, China led at $308.4m, followed by Hong Kong ($143.3m), the UAE ($100.8m), Switzerland ($89.4m), and Canada ($38.3m). The US posted net outflows of –$64.6m, while UK flows stood at $55.6m.

Total foreign investment

Total foreign investment — including direct, portfolio and public flows — showed a net outflow of $32.4m in November, while the July–November FY26 period showed $313.7m net inflows, supported by $305m in portfolio gains.

While November did not signal a directional shift, analysts note steady inflows across power and finance continue to underpin the investment profile, tempered by selective withdrawals in mining and technology sectors and uneven country flows.

News Desk
News Desk

