KSE-100 closes in red second day in a row as late selling erases early gains

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile and range-bound session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending marginally lower. The index fluctuated throughout the day, moving between gains and losses.

The session began with positive momentum, pushing the index higher, but profit-taking in key index-heavy stocks dampened the gains. By mid-session, the index dropped to an intra-day low of 169,230.49. While there was a brief recovery in the later part of the day, selling pressure continued, and the index closed at 170,313.85, marking a decrease of 133.44 points or 0.08%.

Strength in stocks like UBL, NBP, HBL, AKBL, and PIOC supported the positive momentum, contributing a combined 771 points to the index. However, declines in LUCK, OGDC, and ENGROH pulled the index down by 290 points, as noted in the post-market report by Topline Securities.

In economic news, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $100 million in November 2025, primarily driven by a significantly lower import bill.

On the currency front, the Pakistani rupee saw a slight improvement against the US dollar, gaining 0.01% in the inter-bank market to settle at 280.27.

Market volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,068.51 million from 1,176.64 million in the previous session, with the value of shares traded falling to Rs51.80 billion from Rs53.47 billion.

B.O. Punjab led the volume with 90.62 million shares, followed by Hascol Petrol with 83.92 million shares, and TPL Properties with 53.15 million shares. Shares of 483 companies were traded, with 178 registering an increase, 255 recording a fall, and 50 remaining unchanged.