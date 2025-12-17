Sign inSubscribe
NETSOL Technologies signs $50 million contract extension with global auto captive

Agreement extends partnership, enhances capabilities in finance leasing and loan lifecycle management

By News Desk

NETSOL Technologies Limited has announced the signing of a $50 million contract extension with a tier-one global auto captive, a long-term customer with whom the company has had a strategic partnership since 1996. The extension covers the continued use of NETSOL’s Transcend Finance platform, including maintenance and licensing fees, for another four years.

The new contract builds on a previous agreement signed in 2015, valued at over $100 million, which saw NETSOL successfully implement its platform across 12 markets. With the extended agreement, the customer will retain access to Transcend Finance’s comprehensive lease and loan lifecycle capabilities, ensuring operational scalability and compliance with evolving regulatory and market demands.

This contract extension further strengthens NETSOL’s long-standing relationship with the global auto captive, emphasizing the company’s ongoing role in the auto finance industry.

