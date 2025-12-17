Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until January 2026

Pakistan has extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian-registered aircraft for another month, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday.

The restriction, which applies to all Indian-owned and operated aircraft, including those leased from other countries and military flights, will now remain in place from December 25, 2025, to January 23, 2026.

Pakistan first imposed the airspace ban in April 2025 after escalating tensions between the two countries, with the latest flare-up sparked by an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, which killed 26 people, including many tourists.

This ongoing restriction has led to significant disruptions, forcing Indian airlines to find alternative routes, increasing flight times and fuel costs for journeys between India and key destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

The airspace closure has been extended multiple times since April and continues to affect the global aviation landscape.