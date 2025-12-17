Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until January 2026

Pakistan’s airspace remains closed to Indian-owned and operated aircraft, including military flights, until January 23, 2026, in response to ongoing tensions

By News Desk

Pakistan has extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian-registered aircraft for another month, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday.

The restriction, which applies to all Indian-owned and operated aircraft, including those leased from other countries and military flights, will now remain in place from December 25, 2025, to January 23, 2026.

Pakistan first imposed the airspace ban in April 2025 after escalating tensions between the two countries, with the latest flare-up sparked by an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, which killed 26 people, including many tourists.

This ongoing restriction has led to significant disruptions, forcing Indian airlines to find alternative routes, increasing flight times and fuel costs for journeys between India and key destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

The airspace closure has been extended multiple times since April and continues to affect the global aviation landscape.

Previous article
Pakistan’s tractor production declines by 13.99% in 5MFY26, sales drop to 9,530 units
Next article
Nationwide goods transporters’ strike disrupts supply chains, exports, and medicine deliveries
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.