Pakistan, France sign work plan on seed potato imports

Pakistan and France on Wednesday signed a work plan establishing phytosanitary requirements for the export of seed potatoes from France to Pakistan, officials said.

The agreement sets out inspection, testing and certification procedures for French seed potatoes and is based on science based standards and international practices, aimed at facilitating trade while protecting plant health in Pakistan.

Officials said access to certified and disease free planting material is critical for improving crop yields, reducing losses linked to plant diseases and managing climate related risks in the agriculture sector.

France is a major global producer and exporter of seed potatoes and supplies multiple markets under internationally recognised certification and plant health systems. Under the work plan, exports to Pakistan will follow mutually agreed protocols.

The signing ceremony was held at the French Residence in Islamabad and attended by representatives from Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the Chamber of Food and Agriculture, officials from both governments and members of the media.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey said the agreement reflected close coordination between the two countries and set clear and predictable rules for trade in seed potatoes.

Officials said the work plan also provides a basis for technical cooperation, including exchanges between experts, sharing of practices and future collaboration between institutions and private sector stakeholders.

France reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen agricultural output, food security and sustainable development, adding that agriculture offers wide scope for cooperation in trade, investment, training and education.

France also invited Pakistani officials and companies to attend the Paris International Agricultural Show from Feb 21 to March 1, 2026. The French Embassy said it would support Pakistani delegations in coordination with the Pakistan France Business Alliance.