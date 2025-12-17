Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, France sign work plan on seed potato imports

Agreement sets phytosanitary rules for French exports to support crop production

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and France on Wednesday signed a work plan establishing phytosanitary requirements for the export of seed potatoes from France to Pakistan, officials said.

The agreement sets out inspection, testing and certification procedures for French seed potatoes and is based on science based standards and international practices, aimed at facilitating trade while protecting plant health in Pakistan.

Officials said access to certified and disease free planting material is critical for improving crop yields, reducing losses linked to plant diseases and managing climate related risks in the agriculture sector.

France is a major global producer and exporter of seed potatoes and supplies multiple markets under internationally recognised certification and plant health systems. Under the work plan, exports to Pakistan will follow mutually agreed protocols.

The signing ceremony was held at the French Residence in Islamabad and attended by representatives from Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the Chamber of Food and Agriculture, officials from both governments and members of the media.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey said the agreement reflected close coordination between the two countries and set clear and predictable rules for trade in seed potatoes.

Officials said the work plan also provides a basis for technical cooperation, including exchanges between experts, sharing of practices and future collaboration between institutions and private sector stakeholders.

France reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen agricultural output, food security and sustainable development, adding that agriculture offers wide scope for cooperation in trade, investment, training and education.

France also invited Pakistani officials and companies to attend the Paris International Agricultural Show from Feb 21 to March 1, 2026. The French Embassy said it would support Pakistani delegations in coordination with the Pakistan France Business Alliance.

Previous article
Bermuda transcript shows Chishti banked on early supreme court ruling in Pakistan TRG dispute
Next article
Musadik Malik urges green hydrogen, warns EVs alone won’t cut transport emissions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News Analysis (Premium Content)

Here is how net-metering will change if NEPRA’s Draft Prosumer Regulations,...

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has finally released the draft of the Prosumer Regulations, 2025 for public opinion, seeking feedback on...

KSE-100 closes in red second day in a row as late selling erases early gains

FDI holds steady at $179.7m in November as China-led inflows continue

SECP approves PIA’s transfer of Precision Engineering Complex to new entity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.