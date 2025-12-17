Pakistan to launch China-style app for secure government communications by mid-2026

Pakistan is preparing to launch the BEEP app, a secure messaging platform for government employees, by mid-2026, modelled after China’s WeChat. The app, developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), will provide end-to-end encryption for video communications, ensuring a secure environment for sensitive government discussions.

As per reports, during a recent meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecom, committee members were briefed about the app’s capabilities. They were assured that BEEP would offer more secure and efficient communication across state institutions.

The app will operate on a usage-based fee model, with NITB working to ensure it becomes financially self-sustaining over time. The BEEP app aims to provide a more secure alternative to platforms like WhatsApp, which, although widely used in Pakistan, operates on foreign servers and does not comply with local data storage regulations.

Meanwhile, committee members expressed concerns over a recent Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) report that claimed a 99% satisfaction rate for mobile signals. The report was unanimously rejected, with members highlighting frequent internet slowdowns and poor mobile signal quality. PPP’s Sharmila Faruqui called for independent external audits of the PTA’s quality surveys to ensure credibility and transparency in reporting.

The committee also discussed the 5G spectrum auction, with members reiterating that spectrum prices should remain reasonable and linked to network improvements.

The committee further examined the Prevention of Obscenity and Indecency in Digital Media Bill, 2025, which was withdrawn after the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) confirmed that existing laws already cover the relevant issues.