Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s current account posts $100 million surplus in November; $812 million deficit in 5MFY26

Imports fall nearly 12%, exports dip by 10%; Remittance inflows decrease by 7% on a monthly basis

By News Desk

Pakistan’s current account recorded a surplus of $100 million in November 2025, following a $291 million deficit in October. This improvement contrasts with a surplus of $684 million in the same month last year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The surplus was largely driven by a significant decline in imports. Total imports for November 2025 stood at $5.68 billion, a drop of nearly 12% from the previous month. 

In comparison, Pakistan’s total exports of goods and services amounted to $3.09 billion, down over 10% from October’s $3.44 billion.

Remittance inflows, which have been a key component of Pakistan’s current account, fell by 7% month-on-month, amounting to $3.19 billion in November, down from $3.42 billion in October.

For the first five months of the fiscal year (FY26), the current account posted a cumulative deficit of $812 million, a significant shift from a surplus of $503 million during the same period in FY25.

Despite this, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Cash Reserve Ratio (SCRR), saw a notable rise, reaching $14.68 billion. This reflects a 21% year-on-year increase, signaling stronger external buffers amid persistent pressures on the current account.

Previous article
India’s Russian oil imports show resilience despite sanctions, sources say
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.