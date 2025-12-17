Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate rises to 104.76 in November 2025

Increased REER signals overvaluation of currency, making exports less competitive

By News Desk

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) rose to 104.76 in November 2025, up from a revised 103.92 in October 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The REER measures the value of a currency relative to a weighted average of several foreign currencies.

A REER above 100 indicates that the country’s exports are becoming uncompetitive, as they are priced higher, while imports become cheaper. Conversely, when the REER falls below 100, it indicates a more favorable environment for exports and relatively more expensive imports.

The latest data from the SBP shows that Pakistan’s REER increased by nearly 0.8% month-on-month (MoM) in November 2025. Compared to November 2024, the REER rose 1.7%, from a value of 103.02.

Topline Securities highlighted that the REER has now exceeded the 10-year average of 103.2, suggesting that the relative value of Pakistan’s currency is becoming overvalued compared to its peer countries. However, the SBP clarified that a REER index of 100 should not be viewed as the equilibrium value of the currency but rather as a reflection of changes relative to the 2010 average.

The Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER), which tracks the relative value of the currency, also increased by 0.49% MoM in November 2025, reaching 38.18, up from 38.00 in October. On a yearly basis, the NEER decreased by 1.8%, down from 38.89 in November 2024.

The REER is an important indicator of a country’s international competitiveness, as it reflects the relative price of a basket of goods in Pakistan compared to its major trading partners, with adjustments based on nominal exchange rates.

