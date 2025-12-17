Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s tractor production declines by 13.99% in 5MFY26, sales drop to 9,530 units

PAMA data shows 9,860 units produced in the first five months of FY26 

By News Desk

Tractor production in Pakistan during the first five months of the current fiscal year (FY26) has decreased by 13.99%, with 9,860 tractors produced compared to 11,463 units in the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Similarly, tractor sales have also seen a decline, dropping to 9,530 units in the period under review, down from 10,367 units during the corresponding period in FY25.

FIAT Al-Ghazi, one of the key players in the industry, produced 3,408 tractors, a reduction from 4,660 units in the previous year. Sales of FIAT tractors also fell to 3,405 units from 4,946 units in FY25.

Massey Ferguson, however, saw a slight drop in production, with 6,452 units manufactured in FY26 compared to 6,803 units last year. Sales of Massey Ferguson tractors, however, showed a positive trend, increasing to 6,485 units from 5,421 units in the same period last year.

