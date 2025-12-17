Pakistan’s tractor production declines by 13.99% in 5MFY26, sales drop to 9,530 units

Tractor production in Pakistan during the first five months of the current fiscal year (FY26) has decreased by 13.99%, with 9,860 tractors produced compared to 11,463 units in the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Similarly, tractor sales have also seen a decline, dropping to 9,530 units in the period under review, down from 10,367 units during the corresponding period in FY25.

FIAT Al-Ghazi, one of the key players in the industry, produced 3,408 tractors, a reduction from 4,660 units in the previous year. Sales of FIAT tractors also fell to 3,405 units from 4,946 units in FY25.

Massey Ferguson, however, saw a slight drop in production, with 6,452 units manufactured in FY26 compared to 6,803 units last year. Sales of Massey Ferguson tractors, however, showed a positive trend, increasing to 6,485 units from 5,421 units in the same period last year.