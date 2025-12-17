Parliamentary panels demand transparency on CSR funds, tackle water shortages and maritime legislation

Two parliamentary committees held significant discussions on various national issues on Tuesday, focusing on transparency in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, water shortages, and pending maritime legislation.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, chaired by Abdul Qadir Patel, raised concerns about the transparency of CSR fund usage and demanded the submission of original agreements between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and key gas transport firms, Karachi Gas Transport Ltd (KGTL) and Karachi Gas Terminal Maintenance Ltd (KGTML).

The committee emphasised the importance of these agreements for transparency and decided to review additional documents before scheduling a follow-up meeting.

The committee was also briefed on the outsourcing of firefighting services at ports, resulting in annual savings of Rs35 million. Officials noted that outsourcing provided specialised services not available from in-house teams.

Additionally, the committee discussed the proposed Facilitation Centre to improve public services, with members expressing support for the initiative and requesting regular updates.

On legislative matters, the committee reviewed four key maritime bills related to hazardous material management, and amendments to Port Qasim and Gwadar Port authorities and Karachi Port Trust. While the Ministry of Law pushed for the quick passage of the hazardous materials bill to meet international standards, the committee deferred all four bills for further review, urging members to submit suggestions by January 1, 2026.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources, chaired by Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, directed provincial irrigation departments to submit detailed records of all land under their control for the past decade. This move comes amid increasing concerns over illegal land encroachments, with the committee pushing for stronger measures to reclaim occupied land.

A major focus of the committee’s meeting was Karachi’s ongoing water shortage, with MNA Syed Waseem Hussain emphasising delays in the K-IV water supply project. Hussain stressed the city’s critical need for reliable drinking water, and Shazia Marri added that the issue would be raised with the Prime Minister.

The committee also reviewed Sindh’s irrigation initiatives, particularly the repair of the century-old Sukkur Barrage, set to begin on January 6. The panel suggested installing measuring devices at provincial borders to ensure equitable water distribution.

The discussion also touched on flood management and the need for improved infrastructure resilience, urging the National Highway Authority (NHA) to clear blocked drainage channels and strengthen embankments to reduce flood risks.

Both committees concluded their meetings with a commitment to improving transparency, water resource management, and infrastructure planning.