Treet Corporation announces increased investment in Loads Limited’s upcoming right issue

Treet Corporation Limited has disclosed that its Board of Directors, in a recent circulation on December 16, 2025, has recommended an increased investment of up to PKR 752,894,955 in the upcoming right issue of its associated company, Loads Limited. This revised amount marks an upward revision from the initially recommended investment of PKR 187,388,997, which was disclosed in the Board’s meeting on November 19, 2025.

The investment is planned at a maximum price of PKR 12.5 per share of Loads Limited, which will be contingent on obtaining the necessary approval from Treet Corporation’s shareholders, as required by Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be convened to seek the shareholders’ approval, and further details of the meeting will be provided in due course. This decision is part of Treet Corporation’s ongoing engagement in the rights issue proposed by Loads, which was initially disclosed on October 23, 2025.

Loads Limited’s board had earlier signalled its intention to raise up to Rs1.5 billion through a rights issue at a price capped at Rs12.5 per share, primarily to meet working capital needs and support expansion in local and export markets.

Loads Limited is a Karachi-based auto parts manufacturer that produces exhaust systems, mufflers, radiators, sheet metal components and, through subsidiaries, alloy wheels for automotive assemblers including Indus Motors (Toyota), Honda Cars, Millat Tractors, and Yamaha etc.

As per the latest available ownership disclosures, Treet Corporation already holds about 12.49 per cent of Loads Limited’s equity, making it the second-largest shareholder after chairman Syed Shahid Ali, who directly owns around 37.67% in loads and is also the chair of Treet Corporation. Ratings agency PACRA identifies Treet as a key sponsor of Loads alongside the Ali Group.

Depending on the final size and terms of the rights issue and Treet’s level of participation, its stake in Loads could rise from the current level, potentially strengthening its influence over the auto parts maker’s capital structure and strategy.