Chinese fintech firm Fintopia eyes digital finance venture in Pakistan as BOI discusses collaboration

Federal Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday met a delegation from China’s fintech enterprise Fintopia, which expressed keen interest in launching a digital financing venture in Pakistan and exploring structured collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders as part of broader discussions on expanding Pakistan–China fintech cooperation.

The minister said the engagement followed Fintopia’s participation in the Pakistan–China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing in September 2025 during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit, adding that the government is prioritising technology-driven growth and digital investment.

Highlighting Pakistan’s market potential, he noted that the country’s large population offers significant opportunities for fintech and digital financial services, particularly in expanding access to finance for small businesses and SMEs and supporting youth entrepreneurship.

The Fintopia delegation expressed strong interest in launching digital financing operations in Pakistan and in working with relevant public and private sector institutions to develop structured partnerships.

The delegation was briefed on ongoing government reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, including the Business Facilitation Centre and the Asaan Karobar Act, as well as incentives available to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones, particularly in technology-oriented sectors.

The minister assured the delegation of facilitation and support for potential investments, pilot projects, and partnerships, reiterating the Board of Investment’s role in streamlining processes and strengthening bilateral investment ties with China.