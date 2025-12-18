Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

GB bans seasonal hotels, commercial activity in Deosai National Park

Government cites environmental risks; warns of legal action against violations during tourist season

By Monitoring Desk

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed a complete ban on the establishment of seasonal hotels and all commercial activities within Deosai National Park for the upcoming tourist season.

According to a notification issued by the Forest, Parks and Wildlife Department, the decision aims to protect the park’s fragile ecosystem and prevent further environmental degradation. 

Authorities have directed hotel owners and operators not to set up accommodation facilities inside the protected area. The notification warned that legal action would be taken against individuals or businesses found violating the ban.

Deosai National Park, located at an average altitude of over 4,100 metres between Skardu and Astore, remains one of Pakistan’s most visited summer destinations, attracting both domestic and international tourists between June and November.

Previous article
Pakistan’s power generation falls 19% in November on lower demand
Next article
SIFC prioritises brownfield refinery upgrades amid tax deadlock
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.