GB bans seasonal hotels, commercial activity in Deosai National Park

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed a complete ban on the establishment of seasonal hotels and all commercial activities within Deosai National Park for the upcoming tourist season.

According to a notification issued by the Forest, Parks and Wildlife Department, the decision aims to protect the park’s fragile ecosystem and prevent further environmental degradation.

Authorities have directed hotel owners and operators not to set up accommodation facilities inside the protected area. The notification warned that legal action would be taken against individuals or businesses found violating the ban.

Deosai National Park, located at an average altitude of over 4,100 metres between Skardu and Astore, remains one of Pakistan’s most visited summer destinations, attracting both domestic and international tourists between June and November.